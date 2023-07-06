James Corden's Appearance at White Party Mocked After Leaving Talk Show

People on Twitter cannot believe former late-night host James Corden was invited to one of the most exclusive parties of the year.

Corden, 44, recently wrapped his successful run as the host of CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden after eight years in the top job. While his reasoning for leaving the lucrative role and reportedly turning down $50 million for another contract was to spend more time with his family in England, the comedian has not quite made the trip across the pond just yet.

In fact, Corden made an appearance at the very exclusive 'Summer Whites' Fourth of July party hosted by billionaire Michael Rubin and his partner Camille Fishel at their home in the Hamptons.

James Corden seen at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on April 24, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Some Twitter users mocked his appearance at Michael Rubin's July Fourth party. GC Images/RB/Bauer-Griffin

The Brit was one of many A-listers at the mega-party which featured Usher and Ne-Yo as the main performers.

Other big names in attendance were Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady, Jay-Z, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Tom Brady, Jack Harlow, Kevin Hart, and Travis Scott.

Rubin, who is the CEO of the sports merchandise company Fanatics, shared a video montage of the party with the very enviable guest list on Twitter.

But when some people spotted Corden in the video, they questioned why he had been invited in the first place.

"Why is James Corden there please," asked one person on Twitter.

Another asked: "Why is James Corden just always there."

And a third wrote: "No one invites James Corden... he just showed up."

A literal movie - white party 2023 recap pic.twitter.com/1D3vlpCNBq — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) July 4, 2023

Despite leaving his late-night hosting gig, Corden very much remains a Hollywood A-lister and has amassed billions of views on YouTube thanks to his widely popular Carpool Karaoke segment, starring big names such as Adele, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, BTS, and Harry Styles.

Corden hosted the Tony and Grammy Awards shows multiple times and has also starred in hit films such as Into The Woods, Ocean's Eight and the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Cats.

In his native U.K., Corden is a hit thanks to creating the comedy series Gavin and Stacey, which managed to attract an audience of 17.1 million viewers for a one-off reunion Christmas special in 2020, almost 10 years after the show came off air.

Corden faced backlash when multiple reports of bad behavior began to surface in the months before his final show.

He was plagued with accusations of bad manners, box office flops, rude backstage behavior, and presenting a fake "good guy" persona on screen.

Corden had an infamous run-in with the restaurateur Keith McNally, who temporarily banned Corden from his New York City eatery, Balthazar, after multiple complaints from staff for bad behavior.

McNally said Corden was a "tiny cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."

McNally eventually overturned his ban, and Corden made a public apology, but he has not been able to shake the accusations of rude behavior.

Despite the fact that "Corden's career has been somewhat checkered," the host "has always bounced back," according to one culture expert.

David Schmid, culture expert and professor of English at the University at Buffalo spoke to Newsweek in April about Corden's longevity as a Hollywood heavyweight.

"He's earned a place in the pantheon of quirky, affable, and funny last night hosts. He'll also be remembered as a reliable awards show host that audiences found easy to identify with," Schmid said.

"Although The Late Late Show may turn out to be his career peak, I expect him to stick around for quite some time."