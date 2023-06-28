Microsoft Slams Bosses Who Track Employees Using Teams After Viral Clip

Many workers' nightmares could be a reality after one entrepreneur claimed that managers can see everything their employees do on Microsoft Teams, a practice that Microsoft has condemned.

With a degree in Computer Information Systems and a background in the technology industry, Gabrielle Judge, 26, is no stranger to the hidden secrets within our everyday tech. While researching Microsoft Teams, Judge came across details that have shocked many of its users.

In a TikTok video (@gabrielle_judge), Judge alleged that if a boss wanted to, they could access chats, view meeting logs, see the times and dates that people logged on, and even see things that have been deleted. However, she did add that it's primarily for "really toxic situations" where a boss would go to such lengths to spy on staff.

Gabrielle Judge speaking on TikTok. Judge's claims about what managers can see on their staff's Microsoft Teams accounts has stunned internet users. @gabrielle_judge

Newsweek reached out to Microsoft, which countered the claims made by Judge on TikTok.

A spokesperson for Microsoft said: "At Microsoft, we believe using technology to track employees is counterproductive and wrong. We have taken pains to ensure bosses do not have access to employee usage data from apps like Teams, and that data is difficult even for IT administrators to access.

"This data is intended to help IT admins do things like troubleshoot and solve user issues, and most organizations ensure that only a small number of individuals with special permission can access this data."

After outlining potential aspects which a lot of its users may not have been aware of, Judge told Newsweek that her aim was to show people that "this process is possible, and they aren't getting fired for behavior they could have avoided."

"I have extensive experience in the surveillance of corporate America from when I was in a nine to five, so this isn't super shocking to me," Judge said. "I did want to leverage my expertise and experiences to educate others."

Before Judge, from Colorado, became a content creator and the founder of Anti Work Girlboss, she had a job in the technology industry, which involved using Microsoft Teams. She urges other users to be cautious when using the app for work purposes.

According to data that Microsoft released earlier this year, Teams has reached an all-time high of 300 million monthly users globally. As this number continues to grow, the importance of communication systems that aid remote working is clear.

Looking back to 2019, Teams had a much smaller database of 20 million users, according to Statista, which steadily increased in the subsequent years. With remote working now hugely popular for companies worldwide, Teams has become an integral part of workers communicating with each other at a distance.

The information Judge used came from a 2022 article from Timewatch, a resource company that helps develop apps and tools which can be used in conjunction with Microsoft products, such as Teams.

Judge's video may have scared many remote workers about the level of access their employer could have to their personal communication, but she admits that "this isn't super shocking" to her.

Since the video was posted on June 16, it has been viewed more than 3.5 million times and received over 114,000 likes from social media users.

"One thing I did discover was that the comments were pretty divided because some viewers were skeptical that their boss could access this information, and other viewers shared personal stories about their boss reading their Teams messages," Judge told Newsweek of her viral video.

"Some viewers are still skeptical, but I think that thinking comes from a place of well-intended ignorance. My intention was not to talk about if employers are actually doing this, but to spread awareness that having your Microsoft Teams data shared with your employer is possible and how that process works.

"It's important for employees to understand the service agreements of the tools they are using at work, their state's laws on surveillance and overall rights as an employee. Workers should also consider their behavior on company time and devices."

Over 2,400 TikTok users have commented on the video already, with some people questioning the credibility of Judge's claims, and others thanking Judge for the warning.

One comment reads: "pretty sure your boss can't spy on you."

Another user commented: "To be clear, IT can get this data but your boss can't necessarily. Most companies would require HR approval to get this type of data."

Other users saw the humor in the idea of their boss spying on their work, as one person commented: "My boss can't share his screen, I think I'm ok."

