Woman Shares Her Furious Response to Company's 'Out of Touch' Job Advert

A Pennsylvania woman has issued an angry response to a job advert requesting candidates with a "minimum of 5 years experience" alongside a less-than-satisfactory salary range.

The woman, who told Newsweek she wished to be referred to simply as Samara, took to Reddit as u/rainingmafackas to call out the company. The job listing was for a "Technical SEO Specialist", offering a salary of between $30,000 and $45,000. In addition to posting the job description and pay scale, Samara also shared the passive-aggressive email she sent in response to the advert.

"I was prompted to write this response because, through my job seeking, it seems there are a large majority of companies who are extremely out of touch with expectations," Samara told Newsweek. "This isn't the first job I've come across where the experience far surpasses the pay grade. It surely won't be the last. I just reached my boiling point."

A screenshot of the controversial job advert. Samara was left incensed at the disparity between the experience required and the pay on offer. Reddit/rainingmafackas

Searching for jobs can be a relentless and, at times, unrewarding process. Just 27.2 percent of applicants receive a job offer within 10 applications, according to data compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Samara said that jobseekers are "angry" right now for a multitude of reasons. These include "unfair compensation for experience" and the "insane push to return to office even though most jobs have been effectively done remotely."

She added that people are tired of "being gas-lit by companies who think if a job seeker isn't willing to cut off their arm and leg for the job they're not worth the position." Samara also said that many are tired at the exhaustive recruitment processes behind a lot of these roles.

All of which goes some way to explain why she was so angered by the "Technical SEO Specialist" job listing. While the advert lists a variety of specialist skills under "requirements", Samara felt that compensation being offered was not reflective of this, so decided to let them know.

Writing in an email response that was shared as a screenshot, she said: "So you're telling me you only want to pay $30,000 for 5 years of experience? You have to be out of your ever-loving mind."

Samara added: "This is exactly why companies say, 'No one wants to work.' That's less than the minimum wage in some states. Imagine getting a college degree and being in a mass amount of debt to make THIRTY THOUSAND after already working for 5 years."

A photo of the message in which Samara branded the ad "out of touch." She told Newsweek that decided to pen a passive-aggressive response to the job listing. Reddit/rainingmafackas

Samara ended the message: "I'm gagging honestly. Just wanted to let you know that. Go outside and touch some grass, please."

Samara said she has yet to hear back from the company or recruiter behind the post. However, she's been heartened by the response she has got since posting it to Reddit under the handle u/rainingmafackas.

One Reddit user commented: "The longer I live and work in this backward society, the more I realize that companies would find a way to make you pay them to work for them if they could get away with it, and the fact everyone starts at barely above minimum wage (which is proven to not be a livable wage) just makes it worse."

Another wrote: "That isn't passive-aggressive. That is aggressive. Aggressively awesome! I wish I had the moxie to write that. You are a hero. They all need to hear this."

Have you had a workplace dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.