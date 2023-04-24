Worker Applauded for Sharing Flipside of Quiet Quitting—'Don't Forget This'

A Reddit user has caused a stir online by arguing that 'quiet quitting' a job is a wise way to go. They wrote that employees are very rarely rewarded or paid extra if they do any more than the bare minimum of what's required from them.

Quiet quitting is a relatively new term that refers to the act of mentally detaching from the outcome or result of your work.

According to a survey of 2,000 eligible voters in the U.S. conducted in January for Newsweek by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, more than a third of workers (36 percent) are "quiet quitting" (when defined as "doing the absolute bare minimum"). The same portion are looking to change jobs.

The Reddit user wrote in a now-viral post: "Somebody older who I know asked me why young people are quiet quitting their jobs and not trying to work hard. I told them that quiet quitting is a b******* term that describes doing what was outlined in your contract, and not more.

"He started to tell me how you need to hustle and do more than the minimum if you want to succeed. I told him that the difference compared to many years ago is that now hard work is not met with commensurate rewards or opportunities," he added.

The Reddit poster then explained that he had asked the older acquaintance whether he thinks it's acceptable to push employees to go above and beyond what's outlined in their contract if their company pays only what was agreed on contractually.

"Why doesn't payroll ever go above and beyond what was agreed," the poster asked. "He had nothing to say and just looked uncomfortable. He didn't really agree but he has no good answer either."

The original poster's perspective clearly resonated with hundreds of other Reddit users who took to the comments section to back them up.

"Not only does pay not increase, you are actually getting a pay cut if your wage is not adjusted for inflation. Which it usually isn't," one user wrote. "So they are not even quiet paying; they are giving workers quiet pay cuts. And they've been doing it for over 40 years, which is why people are no longer able to support a home or family on an average job," the commenter added.

Another user wrote: "Our CEO told us in a meeting that he didn't believe in inflation, so wahoo to my 3 percent merit increase despite being a top performer still, meanwhile my electric is up 15 percent, water up 25 percent, and natural gas up 12 percent."

Since it was shared to the social-media platform on April 20 by @NeuroPhotoBlast, the Reddit post has been reacted to by more than 51,000 users, with over 2,600 comments. The user didn't reveal in their post where they are based or where they work.

What Is Quiet Quitting?

Quiet quitting is a relatively new phenomenon that emerged through TikTok last year. Izzy Galicia is the president and CEO of California-based business consultancy firm Incito Consulting Group. He told Newsweek he defines quiet quitting as "a way of describing an employee who is doing the minimum at work and putting in very little effort."

"The pros for the employee is that they keep collecting a paycheck while at the same time using very little of their own time throughout the workday. Less work for the same pay essentially," he added.

Galicia said that, while quiet quitting may look much more inviting than hustling non-stop between 9 and 5, there are drawbacks and downsides to the new employment ideology.

"If an employee starts quiet quitting, then the company now has an unproductive employee who isn't contributing to the daily tasks and goals the company has set out from the beginning," Galicia explained. The CEO painted a picture of the very real danger to corporations and bosses that the trend could create.

"Alongside this, the company potentially has a toxic employee on hand that can lead to an unhealthy work environment with other co-workers. This could lead to the company gaining a reputation externally of not being an exciting place to work. This prevents qualified candidates who are high-achievers from joining your company," Galicia added.

Pavel Bahu is human resources lead at the marketing sales firm Trevolution Group. He said that, while quiet quitting as a concept may frighten many CEOs, they have very little to worry about going forward as they will still retain control of their staff.

"Quiet quitting is technically over. Now it's more of a loud termination," he said. "Look at the number of big tech organizations randomly laying off hundreds of thousands of people. The reason they do that is to signal to Wall Street that they are acting to improve the financial numbers," he added.

Dr. Nina Vasan, chief medical officer at mental-health platform Real, holds a more favorable view of the new trend taken up by the younger generation. She told Newsweek that quiet quitting can be beneficial for an individual's mental health but only when done in a mindful and reflective way.

"This includes taking time to think about where you are mentally and emotionally and how things got to be this way," she added.

According to Vasan, burnout could be the main motivator to someone deciding to quiet quit. To combat that, the employee should speak with a trusted manager.

"I recommend involving someone else in this process. Without engaging others, you run the risk of employers seeing you as disengaged, which is likely not your intention. Instead, you need support finding a sustainable work-life balance," Vasan added.

