Mike Lindell Auction Flops As Multiple MyPillow Products Fail To Sell

The online auction of over 800 items by MyPillow, the company owned by Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell, appears to have gone poorly with some lots failing to receive a single bid whilst some pieces of industrial equipment were sold for less than $10.

Lindell admitted his company had "lost $100 million" since major retailers stopped stocking MyPillow products after he became a vocal proponent of discredited claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against Trump.

Since 2021, supporters of Trump's election fraud claims—dubbed the 'Big Lie' by Democratic critics—have faced a range of professional and, in some cases, legal repercussions. Earlier this month, a Washington D.C. ethics committee recommended revoking Rudy Giuliani's law license after he "claimed massive electoral fraud but had no evidence." On Tuesday, Trump said that he is expecting to be indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating the storming of Congress in January 2021 and associated attempts to overturn the election result.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on March 4, 2023, in National Harbor, Maryland. A MyPillow online auction of more than 800 items ended with several items unsold, whilst others went for figures significantly below comparable products on other websites. GETTY/Alex Wong

MyPillow placed 854 items for sale on the online auction site K-Bid, with bidding coming to a close on Tuesday. Five items, including an ASUS R554L laptop and two sets of chairs, failed to secure a single bid.

Other lots, including industrial equipment, sold for figures dramatically below what comparable products have raised on other websites. Two Hytrol power belt conveyors, sized 20" x 86' and 20" x 35'3" respectively, sold for $6 each, despite other second-hand power belt conveyors selling for several hundred dollars elsewhere.

Other items sold for less than $10 include an office desk for $6, a 230/460 volt Leeson motor for $8, and a large pallet of latex-free face masks, also for $8.

Speaking to the Minnesota-based newspaper Star Tribune earlier this month, Lindell said his company had been hit by a "massive, massive cancellation" after his electoral fraud claims.

He said: "We lost $100 million from attacks by the box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us."

Lindell helped finance legal efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result and the MyPillow logo featured on TrumpMarch.com, a website advertising the January 6 2021 protest in Washington D.C. which led to the U.S. Capitol riot.

The businessman, along with a number of other Trump allies, is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion, in response to unfounded claims that the company's polling machines were involved in election rigging. Lindell has denied any wrongdoing in the case.