Mike Lindell Offers Tucker Carlson a Job

Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has left millions of his viewers guessing about what his next steps will be after parting ways with the conservative network earlier this week. However, the wait may not last too long since he's already received a couple of job offers, including one from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The Republican businessman said on Friday that he reached out to Carlson and another former Fox News host Dan Bongino in the wake of their departures from the network and welcome them to his own network, Lindell TV.

"We would love to have them as part of our team!" Lindell said on an episode of The Lindell Report.

In a shocking twist on Monday, Fox News abruptly announced that it was parting ways with Carlson, the network's number one anchor. Carlson, who had the second-highest rated cable show behind Fox's ensemble show The Five, averaged 3 million viewers every night and just reached a new high of 3.8 million viewers last month.

Monday's abrupt departure shocked many observers who noted that Carlson was not given an opportunity for a final show and that the news came just days after Fox News reached a jaw-dropping $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems—a defamation lawsuit that was expected to put Carlson on the stand.

Meanwhile, Bongino said days earlier that he was leaving Fox News after the two parties were unable to agree on a new contract.

"It's not some big conspiracy," Bongino said on his podcast. "There's no acrimony. This wasn't like some WWE brawl that happened. We just couldn't come to terms on an extension."

Lindell isn't the only person to offer Carlson a new job. Hours after Fox announced Carlson's departure, the anchor was offered work by Russian state media networks that have supported Carlson's critical views on the West's support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"Hey @TuckerCarlson, you can always question more with @RT_com," Russian state broadcaster RT tweeted on Monday.

On Thursday, Carlson released a statement addressing his departure for the first time, ending off his under 2-minute remarks with a mysterious "see you soon."

"Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren't many places left, but there are some, and that's enough," he said in the video. "As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon."

Lindell seemed to echo those comments on Friday, alleging there were a number of things Carlson wasn't allowed to say on Fox.

Although other networks have extended an invitation for Carlson to join them, Carlson's former colleague and veteran conservative journalist Megyn Kelly speculated that Carlson is still currently a legal employee of Fox News, and thus contractually prohibited from pursuing other media ventures at this time.

"That's my information, that [Carlson] still needs to negotiate the exit and that right now he's not free to launch a podcast or a digital show or negotiate with other employers at all because he's still under contract," she said on a Thursday episode of her SiriusXM program, The Megyn Kelly Show. Kelly, who was with Fox for over a decade, left the network in 2017 after her own contract expired.

She added that Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott had told Carlson that "he was not going to be allowed to do anymore shows and that he had been kicked out of his company email," but that she stopped short of firing him.

Kelly said while the news caught Tucker "off guard," he would still need to negotiate his exit from the network before finding a new gig.

