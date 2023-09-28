Mike Pence's Sex Joke at Republican Debate Goes Down Like a Lead Balloon

Mike Pence joked about having been "sleeping with a teacher for 38 years," in reference to his wife Karen Pence, during the second Republican presidential debate in California on Wednesday.

The former vice-president made the remark after another presidential hopeful, ex-New Jersey governor Chris Christie, said President Biden is "sleeping with a member of the teachers union" meaning "there is no chance that you could take the stranglehold away from the teachers union every day." First Lady Jill Biden is a member of the influential National Education Association.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the second Republican presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on September 27, 2023. Referring to his wife Pence joked he'd been "sleeping with a teacher for 38 years." ROBYN BECK/AFP/GETTY

In response Pence quipped: "Because by way of full disclosure, Chris, you mentioned the president's situation. My wife isn't a member of the teachers union. But I've got to admit I've been sleeping with a teacher for 38 years and um, full disclosure."

The joke received a smattering of laughter, but was met with silence from much of the audience.