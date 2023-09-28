Mike Pence's Sex Joke at Republican Debate Goes Down Like a Lead Balloon

Mike Pence joked about having been "sleeping with a teacher for 38 years," in reference to his wife Karen Pence, during the second Republican presidential debate in California on Wednesday.
The former vice-president made the remark after another presidential hopeful, ex-New Jersey governor Chris Christie, said President Biden is "sleeping with a member of the teachers union" meaning "there is no chance that you could take the stranglehold away from the teachers union every day." First Lady Jill Biden is a member of the influential National Education Association.
In response Pence quipped: "Because by way of full disclosure, Chris, you mentioned the president's situation. My wife isn't a member of the teachers union. But I've got to admit I've been sleeping with a teacher for 38 years and um, full disclosure."
The joke received a smattering of laughter, but was met with silence from much of the audience.