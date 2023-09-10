Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher 'Sorry' Video Ignites Further Backlash

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's apology video shared after they wrote character letters supporting their That 70s Show co-star and convicted rapist Danny Masterson has ignited a further backlash online.

In a September 9 video shared on Kutcher's Instagram account, both he and Kunis appeared in a video in which they apologized for writing the letters to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo that were supportive of Masterson.

Kutcher said: "We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson."

The pair said they "support victims" of sexual abuse and violence and said the letters were not meant to question the legitimacy of the verdict.

Ashton Kutcher (left) and Mila Kunis attend the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. The pair were strongly criticized online for writing supportive character references for convicted rapist Danny Masterson. Getty

Kutcher said Masterson's family reached out to him and Kunis and asked them to write character letters ahead of his sentencing.

Masterson was earlier this week sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women and will be eligible for parole in 25 years.

There were many online who criticized both Kutcher and Kunis over their letters about Masterson.

Journalist Yasher Ali said in a September 1 X, formerly Twitter, post that has been seen more than 1.7 million times: "One of the women Danny Masterson was convicted of raping, just texted me her reaction to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' video:

"'This video was incredibly insulting and hurtful. My hope is that they learn radical accountability and the importance of self-education to learn when to keep their privilege in check—especially Ashton, who claims to work with victims of sex crimes. And as to Mila, I can only think of 'Times Up.'"

Ali has reported on the Masterson case for The Huffington Post—Newsweek could not establish the veracity of Ali's post.

Actor Christina Ricci also appeared to address the issue in her Instagram stories, posting: "So, sometimes people we have loved and admired do horrible things. They might not do these things to us and we only know who they were to us but that doesn't mean they didn't do the horrible things and to discredit the abused is a crime.

"People we know as 'awesome guys' can be predators and abusers. It's tough to accept, but we have to. If we say we support victims—women, children, men, boys—then we must be able to take this stance.

"Unfortunately I've known lots of 'awesome guys' who were lovely to me who have been proven to be abusers privately. I've also had personal experience with this. Believe victims. It's not easy to come forward. It's not easy to get a conviction."

Newsweek has contacted representatives for Kutcher and Kunis for comment via email.

Specialists from the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) sexual assault hotline are available 24/7 via phone (1 (800) 656-4673) and online chat. Additional support from the group is also accessible via the mobile app.