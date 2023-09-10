Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Letters on Danny Masterson in Full

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have apologized for the letters they sent in support of their That '70s Show co-star Danny Masterson, 47, who was this week jailed after being convicted of raping two women.

In a joint statement posted to Kutcher's Instagram account on Saturday, September 9, he and Kunis said sorry for the supportive character letters they wrote on behalf of Masterson.

Kunis and Kutcher worked alongside Masterson in the TV sitcom which ran for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006.

A split image of Ashton Kutcher with Mila Kunis I(left) and Danny Masterson. Kutcher and Kunis came under fire online for their support of "That 70's Show" co-star Danny Masterson who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women. Getty

Kutcher, 45, wrote that they "are aware of the pain" caused by the letters which sparked outrage among many online for supporting Masterson despite the serious crimes he had committed.

Kunis, 40, added: "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."

"Danny's family reached out to us and asked us write character letters." Kutcher then said that the letters were intended to show the character of the person they knew for 25 years.

The letters "were intended for the judge to read," he said. "And not to undermine the testimonies of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way. We never want to do that."

"We're sorry that that has taken place," he added, with Kunis nodding agreement.

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women and will be eligible for parole in 25 years.

Masterson also starred with Kutcher in the Netflix series The Ranch, although he was written out of the show in December 2017 amid the then-emerging rape allegations.

Kutcher is also the co-founder of Thorn: Digital Defenders of Children, which is an organization that aims to protect children from sexual abuse and sex trafficking around the world.

Below are both Kutcher and Kunis' character letters in full:

Kutcher's Character Letter

Honorable Judge Olmedo,

My name is Ashton Kitcher, I am an actor, investor, philanthropist, and most importantly a father. I met Danny Masterson when I was 20 years old in 1998. He instantly became a friend, dedicated co-worker, and role model to me. And has remained as such for 25 years.

As a friend, Danny has been nothing but a positive influence on me. He's an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being. Over the 25-year relationship I don't ever recall him lying to me. He's taught me about being direct and confronting issues in life and relationships head-on, resolving them, and moving forward.

Danny is a person that is consistently there for you when you need him. We've traveled around the world together, raised our daughters together, and shared countless family moments. Not only is he a good friend to me, I've witnessed him to be a good friend to others and the kind of brother others would be lucky to have.

As a role model, Danny has consistently been an excellent one. I attribute not falling into the typical Hollywood life of drugs directly to Danny. Any time that we were to meet someone or interact with someone who was on drugs, or did drugs, he made it clear that that wouldn't be a good person to be friends with. And for me, that was an implication that if I were to do drugs, he wouldn't want to be friends with me, which is something I never would want to risk or jeopardize.

I am grateful to him for that positive peer pressure. He also set an extraordinary standard around how you treat other people. There was an incident where we were at a pizza parlor and a belligerent man entered who was berating his girlfriend. We had never met or seen these people before, but Danny was the first person to jump to the defense of this girl. It was an incident he didn't have to get involved in but proactively chose to because the way this man was behaving was not right.

He has always treated people with decency, equality, and generosity. After 9-11, Danny was a huge advocate for support of the firefighters affected by the event, rallying his friends and co-workers to pitch in however they could. Danny had his daughter a year before I had mine. He set a standard of being a hands-on dad. We have spent countless hours together with our kids and he is among the few people that I would trust to be alone with my son and daughter. He's also a dedicated and loyal husband with an unwavering commitment to his wife.

We have spent hundreds of hours working together. Danny takes his job seriously. He is kind, courteous, and hard-working. He treated everyone from the grips to the teamsters to the actors to the caterers as equals. He showed up on time all the time and always pulled his weight. We have also traveled around the world together promoting our work. I can honestly say that no matter where we were, or who we were with, I never saw my friend be anything other than the guy I have described.

While I'm aware that the judgment has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice. I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing. I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would be a tertiary injustice in and of itself. Thank you for taking the time to read this.

Kunis' Character Letter

To the Honorable Judge Olmedo,

I am writing this character letter on behalf of my dear friend, Danny Masterson, with whom I have had the privilege of sharing a significant part of my life. My name is Mila Kunis, and I am an actress, and I believe it is essential to share the remarkable influence Danny has had on my life and the lives of others.

I first met Danny during our time working together on That 70's Show, and from the very beginning, I could sense his innate goodness and genuine nature. Throughout our time together, Danny has proven to be an amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure to me. His caring nature and ability to offer guidance have been instrumental in my growth both personally and professionally.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Danny's character is his unwavering commitment to discouraging the use of drugs. His influence on me in this regard has been invaluable. In an industry where the pressures and temptations of substance use can be overwhelming, Danny played a pivotal role in guiding me away from such destructive paths. His dedication to avoiding all substances has inspired not only me but also countless others in our circle. Danny's steadfastness in promoting a drug-free lifestyle has been a guiding light in my journey through the entertainment world and has helped me prioritize my well-being and focus on making responsible choices. His genuine concern for those around him and his commitment to leading by example make him an outstanding role model and friend.

Danny's role as a husband and father to his daughter has been nothing short of extraordinary. Witnessing his interactions with his daughter has been heartwarming and enlightening. He prioritizes his family, education, and happiness above all else, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to being a loving and responsible parent. As a father, he leads by example, instilling in her values that reflect integrity, compassion, and respect for others.

Moreover, Danny has consistently displayed a profound sense of responsibility and care for those around him. He demonstrates grace and empathy in every situation, be it within the entertainment industry or in our personal lives. His steady support and understanding presence make him a reliable source of guidance and comfort for all of us.

Danny Masterson's warmth, humor, and positive outlook on life have been a driving force in shaping my character and the way I approach life's challenges. His unwavering commitment to being an exceptional older brother figure has had a transformative impact on my life, instilling in me a sense of self-belief and encouraging me to aim for greatness, but all while maintaining a sense of humility.

In conclusion, I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson's exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him. His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others makes him an outstanding role model and friend. Please feel free to reach out if you require any further information or clarification.

Specialists from the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) sexual assault hotline are available 24/7 via phone (1 (800) 656-4673) and online chat. Additional support from the group is also accessible via the mobile app.