What Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Families Have Said About the Pair

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's marriage has been thrown back into the spotlight in recent weeks, following the release of Cyrus' new single "Flowers."

On January 19, the track became the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify's history, but it has also served as the catalyst for an avalanche of rumors about Hemsworth and Cyrus' relationship, thanks to several references in the song fans believe are about the Australian actor.

Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their divorce in August 2019 after just seven months of marriage, though they had been in an on/off relationship for almost a decade prior to tying the knot.

Seeing as both Cyrus and Hemsworth are part of very famous families, fans may be curious as to how the relatives of the famous pair reacted to their 2019 split.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about what former couple's loved ones have said about the end of their relationship.

What Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Families Have Said About Them

Chris Hemsworth

Thor star Chris Hemsworth, who is the older brother of Cyrus' former husband, appeared to make a reference to the end of the pair's marriage back in 2020.

During an interview with News.com.au while promoting Netflix movie Extraction, Chris discussed Liam's cover of Men's Health, where he showed off his chiseled physique.

Chris, who is known for his own incredible and fitness and owns training app CENTR, said during his interview: "Did you see the Men's Health cover? I thought, 'Not bad kid. Not bad.'

"He's out there training and staying fit, and back in Australia doing his thing. It's Australian living, I guess. We got him out of Malibu!"

Many took the comment about Malibu to be a nod to his sibling's relationship with Cyrus as the former couple lived together in Malibu during their marriage, in a home that tragically burned down in 2018 after the Woolsey wildfire that spread through Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

Cyrus even wrote a song titled "Malibu" in tribute Liam, which was released in 2017.

Elsa Pataky

In a 2020 interview with Hola!, Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth's wife, said that she had been helping to support her brother-in-law following his split from Cyrus.

Pataky and Cyrus were close during Cyrus' time with Liam, and the women even got matching tattoos of waves in 2016.

"My brother-in-law, well... After a relationship that you've dedicated 10 years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well, he's a strong boy and he deserves the best, I think he deserves much better," Pataky, who has three children with her husband, said in 2020.

"You always find support in your family, and he's joined at the hip with his brother, who has been there to give all the strength he needed," the actress added.

Billy Ray Cyrus

After the announcement of Cyrus and Hemsworth's divorce in 2019, Miley's father and fellow musician Billy Ray Cyrus gave an update on how his daughter was doing.

"All I know for sure is I heard my daughter say today she's the happiest she's ever been in her life immediately following [the breakup]. That's when I saw Miley being so happy," the star told Entertainment Tonight.

He added: "Somewhere along the stress and strain of different things I didn't see her smiling as often for a little while and, all of a sudden she's like the sun and when she smiles it's light...Everything happens for a reason and the main thing for me, as Miley's daddy, is she's happy."

Tish Cyrus

After Miley took to the stage at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards for a surprise performance of break-up ballad "Slide Away," her mother Tish Cyrus spoke out about how the singer was doing.

The performance, which took place just over two weeks after news of Miley and Hemsworth's divorce was confirmed, blindsided fans as Miley had previously declared on Twitter that there was "no f****** way" she would be performing at the ceremony.

"She didn't change her mind, it was just a last-minute thing," Tish told Entertainment Tonight backstage at the awards show, which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

"Something opened up and she came to sing and I'm so excited!" Miley's mother added, before reassuring fans that her "girl is always good."

Brandi Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' sister Brandi addressed the recent speculation that Miley is singing about her relationship with Hemsworth in new single "Flowers."

On the January 18, 2023, episode of her podcast with Wells Adams, Your Favorite Thing, Brandi called all of the fan theories about the track, and its accompanying music video, "so good."

"It's so entertaining," she said, per Us Weekly. "The song did come out on his birthday—was that on purpose? I don't know, can't say. Genius though."

"The fans—I love Miley fans so much, they go hard in the paint," she continued. "The fans on TikTok just keep creating narrative after narrative and it is so funny. It makes Miley seem like an absolute genius, and it's just too good. Everyday I wake up to a new one."

Brandi added: "The narratives are f****** hilarious, but it's so great, it's the best PR that could ever happen because it gets people talking about the song on TikTok and it's everywhere. And it's just so fun to watch it all play out. Miley fans, I love ya."

When asked by her co-host if all the fan theories and narratives are correct, Brandi said: "I'm not here to say. I'm letting this play out... Only Miley knows the truth."