Miley Cyrus' Brother's Comment About His Family Sparks Furor

Miley Cyrus' brother, Trace Cyrus, has come under fire for comments he made about his famous family.

The former Metro Station rocker, 34, made the comments during an Instagram Q&A with his fans, where he was asked, "Is it hard being in a family that is in a spotlight?"

Cyrus is the son of Tish Cyrus from her first marriage, and was later adopted by her second husband and country star, Billy Ray Cyrus.

(L-R) Trace, Miley, Tish and Brandi Cyrus backstage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trace has faced backlash for comments he made about his famous family. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images North America

His younger sisters include Miley, 30, who rose to fame on the Disney show Hannah Montana and is a global pop star in her own right, and Noah Cyrus, 23, who is following the family's footsteps by launching a music career of her own.

Cyrus' older sister Brandi, 36, was also adopted by Billy Ray, and works as an actress and TV host. Finally, he also has a brother, Braison, 29, who is an actor.

He responded to the fans question saying: "I love my family so much, but I think I'd be much more successful if I wasn't part of a famous family."

"People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I'm related to, but that's so far from the truth. I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to till after they signed me," Cyrus wrote.

"I never put my last name online anywhere for the first years of my career until people started finding out."

Despite saying how much he loved his family, people online slammed the rock star for his comments.

"The usual 'I'm tired of the fame I never had and probably never will' sob story followed by a book release 'my life under the Midnight Sky of my Sister Miley,'" commented one person on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another added: "We only know you because of your famous family so there's that."

And a third wrote: "I didn't even know she had a brother."

Newsweek contacted Cyrus' representatives by email for comment.

His comments fanned speculation of a family rift after his siblings Noah and Braison were notably absent from their mom's recent wedding. She married actor Dominic Purcell on Saturday at Miley's home in Malibu.

Cyrus celebrated his mom's wedding by posting a photo on Instagram where he posed with the bride and sisters Brandi and Miley, who served as bridesmaids.

"I feel extremely blessed to be part of such an amazing family. Congrats to my my mom on a beautiful wedding. Life is unpredictable & always full of changes. I think the most important thing to do is cherish the past, look forward to the future, & always be happy in the present moment because that's really all we have. Yesterday is gone & tomorrow is never promised. It's been a long time since I've seen my mom so happy & that makes me genuinely happy. I love you @tishcyrus," he captioned the post.