Millennials Think Men Should Propose

An exclusive poll for Newsweek has revealed that millennials overwhelmingly believe that men in a heterosexual relationship should be the ones to propose.

On behalf of Newsweek, Redfield and Wilton Strategies surveyed 1,500 eligible voters in the U.S. Respondents on May 31, 2023 were asked: "In a heterosexual relationship, who do you think should propose getting married?"

While 44 percent said that it depends on the couple, opinions did differ depending on age groups. Only 30 percent of Generation Z, aged 18 to 24, said that the man should propose in heterosexual relationships. Generation X, aged 44 to 64, agreed, with just 31 percent replying that the man should be the one to pop the question. But one age group overwhelmingly believed that proposing marriage should be left to the men. In the millennial age group, people felt that men should propose when it came to heterosexual relationships. Results found that 44 percent of those aged 25 to 34 agreed that the man should propose.

A woman proposing in street to her boyfriend with ring box in hand. An exclusive poll for Newsweek has shown that millennials believe men should propose in heterosexual relationships. AntonioGuillem/Getty Images

Proposals are nerve-wracking—creating the perfect atmosphere; deciding when to pop the question; and making sure nothing ruins the moment. Traditionally, the man is the one to pop the question, and only 2 percent of women propose to their male partner, according to a 2022 survey by wedding site Zola.

Exactly when to propose in a relationship is another contentious issue. While many believe in "love at first sight," The Knot 2021 Jewelry & Engagement Study found that 70 percent of engaged couples had been together for two or more years before agreeing to get married. Another study by The Knot found that the average engagement length for U.S. couples is around 16 months.

While modern couples are often seen challenging traditional gender roles in relationships, millennials seem to draw the line at proposals coming from the woman. Just 23 and 16 percent respectively for those aged 25 to 34 and 35 to 44 said that women should propose when surveyed.

Meanwhile 28 percent of 25- to 34-year-olds said it depends on the couple, and 4 percent replied that they did not know. Of older millennials aged 35 to 44, 36 percent said it depends on the couple and 5 percent replied that they did not know.

As well as the younger Gen Z, those in older generations including baby boomers were more likely to say that who proposes really depends on the couple themselves.

Of respondents aged 55 to 64, 55 percent said that it depended on the couple as to who should pop the question, while 51 percent of those aged 65 and over replied the same.