Culture

Millie Bobby Brown Engagement Joke Goes Viral After Age Controversy

By
Culture Millie Bobby Brown Engagement Age Twitter

A joke regarding Millie Bobby Brown's recent engagement to Jake Bongiovi at the age of 19 has gone viral on Twitter.

Enola Holmes star Brown this week announced her engagement to Bongiovi, son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi, to much fanfare on social media, attracting thousands of messages of congratulations from celebrities and fans alike.

Brown and Bongiovi, 20, appear to have been together for three years, which the British-born actor highlighted in her announcement post on Instagram.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," Brown said, quoting Taylor Swift's lyrics on Tuesday. An attached black and white photo featured Brown and Bongiovi together, with Brown wearing her engagement ring.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
(L-R) Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown are pictured on October 27, 2022, in New York City. Their recently announced engagement has sparked debate on social media. Getty Images/Theo Wargo

Bongiovi also referenced the big news, sharing pictures of him together with Brown in an Instagram post that he captioned: "Forever."

"Congrats little sis," wrote Enola Holmes co-star Sam Claflin, while Paris Hilton said, "Congratulations beautiful." On Bongiovi's post, his uncle Matthew Bongiovi commented, "Congrats nephew," while Brown's Stranger Things co-star, Jamie Campbell Bower, simply posted heart and fire emojis.

Elsewhere on social media, Brown has also become a talking point over her age. After the news broke, the phrase "She's 19" started trending on Twitter.

Joining the conversation, a Twitter user posted a photo of Joaquin Phoenix from his 2019 movie Joker, alongside the caption: "Millie Bobby Brown got engaged and everyone's saying she's 19, but I thought she was Eleven."

The comment was, of course, a reference to Brown's breakout role as Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

Brown and Bongiovi went public with their relationship in June 2021, when they shared photos with each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

Bongiovi posted an image of the pair in a car, with the caption: "BFF," which likely sent some mixed messages to fans.

After that, in July of 2021, Brown posted an image of her and Bongiovi cuddling up, with the caption, "Happy Weekend" on her Instagram Stories.

Read more

On the professional front, Brown is set for a busy year, as Stranger Things—the show that made her a star—is set to air its fifth and final season.

David Harbour, who plays Eleven's adoptive father Jim Hopper in the series, was asked last year about when the show's final chapter would air.

"I think we'll [shoot] next year. They're finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully, it'll be this year," he told GQ Hype magazine in 2022.

"But I think that's the plan. So it'd probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC