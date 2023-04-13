Millie Bobby Brown Engagement Joke Goes Viral After Age Controversy

A joke regarding Millie Bobby Brown's recent engagement to Jake Bongiovi at the age of 19 has gone viral on Twitter.

Enola Holmes star Brown this week announced her engagement to Bongiovi, son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi, to much fanfare on social media, attracting thousands of messages of congratulations from celebrities and fans alike.

Brown and Bongiovi, 20, appear to have been together for three years, which the British-born actor highlighted in her announcement post on Instagram.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," Brown said, quoting Taylor Swift's lyrics on Tuesday. An attached black and white photo featured Brown and Bongiovi together, with Brown wearing her engagement ring.

(L-R) Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown are pictured on October 27, 2022, in New York City. Their recently announced engagement has sparked debate on social media. Getty Images/Theo Wargo

Bongiovi also referenced the big news, sharing pictures of him together with Brown in an Instagram post that he captioned: "Forever."

"Congrats little sis," wrote Enola Holmes co-star Sam Claflin, while Paris Hilton said, "Congratulations beautiful." On Bongiovi's post, his uncle Matthew Bongiovi commented, "Congrats nephew," while Brown's Stranger Things co-star, Jamie Campbell Bower, simply posted heart and fire emojis.

Elsewhere on social media, Brown has also become a talking point over her age. After the news broke, the phrase "She's 19" started trending on Twitter.

Joining the conversation, a Twitter user posted a photo of Joaquin Phoenix from his 2019 movie Joker, alongside the caption: "Millie Bobby Brown got engaged and everyone's saying she's 19, but I thought she was Eleven."

Millie Bobby Brown got engaged and everyone’s saying she’s 19, but I thought she was Eleven pic.twitter.com/q4UqQhCpyh — lea chin-sang (@bigfatmoosepssy) April 11, 2023

The comment was, of course, a reference to Brown's breakout role as Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

Brown and Bongiovi went public with their relationship in June 2021, when they shared photos with each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

Bongiovi posted an image of the pair in a car, with the caption: "BFF," which likely sent some mixed messages to fans.

After that, in July of 2021, Brown posted an image of her and Bongiovi cuddling up, with the caption, "Happy Weekend" on her Instagram Stories.

On the professional front, Brown is set for a busy year, as Stranger Things—the show that made her a star—is set to air its fifth and final season.

David Harbour, who plays Eleven's adoptive father Jim Hopper in the series, was asked last year about when the show's final chapter would air.

"I think we'll [shoot] next year. They're finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully, it'll be this year," he told GQ Hype magazine in 2022.

"But I think that's the plan. So it'd probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record."