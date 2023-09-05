Dachshund Getting 'Bad FOMO' of Sibling's Skin Treatment Viewed by Over 18M

The moment a dachshund demands to be sprayed with an antiseptic spray, despite having no allergies, has received more than 18.4 million views on TikTok.

The hilarious clip posted by owner @courtneywalker_23 shows Winni, the dog, patiently waiting for her owner to treat her fur sibling's skin condition. Once finished, she jumps in front of him and expects the owner to give her the same treatment.

The video captioned, "Winni gets bad fomo," has garnered over 3.3 million likes since it was shared on September 1.

For those who don't know, FOMO stands for fear of missing out. The term was first "introduced in 2004 to describe a phenomenon observed on social networking sites" according to psychiatry experts Mayank Gupta and Aditya Sharma. They found that FOMO has many negative side-effects for humans such as sleep disturbance and reduced productivity.

In 2021, The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) published an article titled: "Fear of missing out: A brief overview of origin, theoretical underpinnings and relationship with mental health."

"The young adults with high levels of FOMO are less likely to report their own lifestyle as healthy. The feelings of envy and social exclusion are also linked with poor eating habits," states the NCBI article.

Humans may experience FOMO when they are missing out on a social event or when they believe other people are leading a better life.

While this isn't the case for Winni, it seems she became jealous when her sibling received special treatment. The on-screen text states: "When one dog suffers from skin allergies but the other doesn't." But since Winni was so excited, the doting owner pretends to apply the spray. He can be heard making a sound with his mouth and rubbing the bottle across her body.

However, in more than 5,300 comments underneath the video, TikTok users have written that Winni wasn't convinced.

One viewer wrote: "Get a little spray bottle and fill it with water for [her]. Let [her] have the full experience lol [laugh out loud]."

Another comment that has racked up 110,200 likes read: "[S]he's like no do it properly now dad."

"I don't think [s]he believed the spray sound effects," wrote another poster.

"The most dachshund thing I've seen," commented one viewer.

It turns out this breed are well-known for being attention seekers. In August, Newsweek shared the moment when one dachshund wouldn't give his owner any alone time.

