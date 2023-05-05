Miniature Dachshund Dogs Share 'Weird' and Very Specific Bedtime Routine

An adorable pair of mini dachshunds have developed an unusual bedtime routine that has been entertaining dog lovers online.

Digit and Pippa's owner, Beki Smith, who lives in the U.K., told Newsweek that her two wiener dogs have been the "best of friends and inseparable" from the moment they first met.

Eager to get a second opinion, Smith shared a clip of Digit and Pippa and their unusual routine to TikTok. The caption reads: "Anyone else's dog this weird?" The answer was evidently yes, with the clip receiving close to 1 million views.

A healthy pattern of sleep is crucial to the well-being of a dog. Forty-two healthy adult dogs, evenly split between male and female and aged between 2 and 8, were analyzed in a 2020 study published in Scientific Reports. Researchers found that most of the canines experienced two activity "peaks" during the day. First, there was a short window from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. followed by an afternoon lull.

The second longer period of activity then began around 5 p.m. and lasted through to 11 p.m. The researchers noted that this largely applied to workdays, with all of the dogs studied experiencing an uptick in activity over the weekend.

Much like with humans, though, dogs can benefit from a routine that helps them wind down in the evening. It might be a small dog treat, or a nap on a particularly comfortable cushion. In the case of Digit and Pippa, however, it involves a glass of water from a very specific glass.

Every night, without fail, the dachshund sisters demand to drink a couple of sips of water from a pink glass. This is despite the fact the two dogs have access to water 24/7.

It's a routine they have been doing for years, and Smith has no idea why. "We've always had glasses in the bathroom for water before bed. I think one time Digit got excited, wagging her tail and licking her lips, when she saw us drinking water, so we used another glass to offer them some," Smith said. "Since then, they both either go to the bathroom and sit and wait for a glass to be filled, or wait at the bottom of the bed, licking their lips waiting for the pink glass of water."

She added: "I think they feel part of a routine we've always done for ourselves, so now when we get water, they want theirs, too. But it has to be in the pink glass, otherwise I don't think they think it's for them.

"Originally, I was on the hunt for a blonde dachshund after years of research and deciding on the breed," Smith said. "But I fell hard in love with Digit (black and tan) and just knew she was the perfect fit for our family. We had Digit for around a year before introducing Pippa (silver dapple) to our family."

The pair do everything together. "We love to go traveling and hiking with them up and down the U.K. to places like Isle of Skye, Glencoe, Lake District and Wales," Smith said. "They love to explore new places just as much as we do. They also enjoy enrichment activities, the beach and, of course, their food."

The TikTok clip has attracted comments from fellow dog owners dealing with similar quirks. "Mine is 8 years old and JUST started doing this," one TikTok user wrote. "Won't get on the couch at night until he's had water out of a blue cup."

Another commented: "Mine paws at the bathroom door until I lift him up to get a drink out of the sink," while a third added: "My dog has to drink from my toothbrush holder!"

