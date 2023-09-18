U.S.

Missing F-35 Update: What We Know as Plane Debris Located

By
U.S. U.S. Marine Corps Military South Carolina F-35

Officials at the Joint Base Charleston announced Monday evening that debris from the F-35 fighter jet that went missing on Sunday has been found in Williamsburg County, South Carolina.

In a series of posts to X, formerly Twitter, the military base said that parts of the missing aircraft were located roughly two hours north of Joint Base Charleston with the help of local authorities and the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, South Carolina.

"Members of the community should avoid the area as the recovery team secures the debris field," read the statement shared online. "We are transferring incident command to the [U.S. Marine Corps] this evening, as they begin the recovery process."

What We Know as F-35 Debris Located
A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II flies past during a preview of the Singapore Airshow on February 13, 2022. Debris from an F-35 jet that went missing on Sunday was found by officials in Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday. ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty

The aircraft—an F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet used in atraining squadron with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing—was reported missing on Sunday after it was "involved in a mishap," military officials said in a previous statement. Members of the Joint Base Charleston said that the pilot on board "ejected safely and was transferred to a local medical center in stable condition."

"We would like to thank all of our mission partners, as well as local, county, and state authorities, for their dedication and support throughout the search and as we transition to the recovery phase," Joint Base Charleston said in a post Monday.

Newsweek has reached out via email to officials at the base on Monday night for additional information.

The identity of the pilot who was flying the plane before ejecting, as well as details regarding what led to the mishap, have not been released at this time. The U.S. Air Force often uses the term "mishap" to refer to several possible scenarios, such as "any unintended occurrence in the Air or Space Force that results in death, injury, illness or property damage," according to the Air Force Safety Center website.

The missing jet sparked widespread mockery online after military officials asked the American public to relay any information they may have on the location of the aircraft. Jeremy Huggins, spokesperson with Joint Base Charleston, told The Washington Post on Sunday night that due to the jet's stealthiness, it is "more difficult than a normal aircraft to detect."

The F-35 fifth-generation fighters, produced by Lockheed Martin, are among the most advanced stealth jets in the world and are used by the U.S. Marine Corps, the British Royal Air Force and Italy's air force. Each jet is priced at roughly $80 million, Newsweek previously reported.

Update 09/18/23 7:08 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information and background.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC