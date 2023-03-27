Mississippi Woman Shoots Husband Dead on Facebook Live: Police

A Mississippi woman allegedly fatally shot her husband while she was live streaming on Facebook Live, according to police.

Officers in Lowndes County, along the Mississipi-Alabama border, were alerted to a domestic violence call at 500 Green Tree Drive at about 7:42 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.

When Lowndes County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) police arrived, they arrested Kadejah Michelle Brown, 28, and charged her with murder after a man was found dead inside the home.

The 28-year-old victim who lived in the home with Brown died from a single gunshot wound and it appeared as though they had been involved in an argument that turned physical.

Officers added that the shooting was recorded on Facebook live. According to CBS affiliate WJTV, police confirmed the victim was Brown's husband.

LCSO Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said: "There was a history of domestic violence between Brown and the victim.

"This was a tragic and senseless murder and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim.

"Fortunately, Brown is in custody and we look forward to the criminal justice system holding her accountable."

An LCSO Facebook post shared on Sunday read: "The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A 9 mm handgun was recovered at the scene along with other physical evidence.

"Brown was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center where she is being held awaiting her initial appearance."

The Facebook post continued: "This incident remains under investigation."

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information about shootings from across the U.S., 87 people have been fatally shot since January 1.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said U.S. crime reports suggest that about one in five homicide victims are killed by an intimate partner.

While women make up the majority of domestic violence victim statistics, about one in four men report having experienced severe physical violence from a partner during their lifetime.

The CDC added: "Although the personal consequences of IPV (intimate partner violence) are devastating, there are also many costs to society.

"The lifetime economic cost associated with medical services for IPV-related injuries lost productivity from paid work, criminal justice, and other costs, is $3.6 trillion. The cost of IPV over a victim's lifetime was $103,767 for women and $23,414 for men.

Newsweek has contacted the LCSO and Facebook for comment.

There have been other cases in the U.S. where people have been killed during a live stream. Last year, a California man was arrested after he reportedly live streamed the fatal shooting of his father and stepmother.

Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, was charged with murder over what prosecutors called a "horrific premeditated double murder."