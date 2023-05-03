U.S.

Model Who Shot Bud Light Cans Says Company Is Targeting Children

By
U.S.

Model Bri Teresi, who went viral after shooting cans of Bud Light, tampons and lingerie in a video, said the beer company is trying to target children through its promotional partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer and activist.

Appearing on the Factz podcast this week, Teresi spoke about the ongoing controversy surrounding Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch.

"So with the Dylan Mulvaney thing, with him being put on a Bud Light can or whatever, that was literally because his target audience is children," she said. "So they're trying to get that next generation of beer drinkers to think, like, Oh, this is OK."

Her comments follow weeks of criticism and calls to boycott Bud Light because of its partnership with Mulvaney, who uses she/her pronouns, in a social media promotion. On April 1, Mulvaney posted a video featuring a customized Bud Light can with her face on it to celebrate a 365-day milestone in her transition to becoming a woman.

Model Who Shot Bud Light Cans
Model Bri Teresi is seen on June 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. She is criticizing Bud Light and its promotional partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, saying that the brand is using the collaboration to target children and the next generation of Bud Light drinkers. Getty

Shortly after that post, musician Kid Rock posted a video of himself shooting several Bud Light cans and saying, "F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch."

Newsweek has reached out to Anheuser-Busch via email for comment.

Soon after Kid Rock's video went viral on social media, Teresi posted a similar video where she is seen shooting a gun at Bud Light cans, Tampax tampon boxes and pieces of Honey Birdette lingerie.

"GO WOKE GO BROKE," she says in the video just before opening fire at the products she objects to.

In a follow-up tweet to the video, she wrote: "I'm shooting at Honey Birdette lingerie, Tampax tampons & Budlight. These companies have all gone woke! Tampax tampons used a biological male to promote their tampons. Honey Birdette used a biological male to model their lingerie. & y'all know about Bud Light."

Honey Birdette told Fox News in a statement that there was never a formal partnership with Teresi, although she said she was given the articles of clothing by the brand.

"While Honey Birdette occasionally sends lingerie as gifts to influencers and celebrities, we have never contracted this person as a model, brand partner, or anything involving a formal agreement," the statement said. "Since inception, Honey Birdette has always supported the LGBTQ+ community and empowering women, and we disagree with anyone attacking our inclusive values."

Teresi has accused Honey Birdette of "pure misogyny" after the brand posted photos of Jake DuPree, a nonbinary model, in various lingerie.

"As a model, I can tell you that an actual woman has been robbed of a place because of a deluded diversity handout. That's pure misogyny," Teresi said during an interview with OutKick.

