Moldova Closes Airspace as Russia Coup Fears Grow

Moldova temporarily closed its air space, the country's national airline said on Tuesday, just hours after Russia dismissed claims it was planning to overthrow the Moldovan government.

Air Moldova announced the closure on Facebook at about 2 p.m. local time, before issuing an update at 3:17 p.m. saying that the airspace had been reopened.

"Dear passengers, at this moment, the airspace of the Republic of Moldova is closed. We are waiting for the resumption of flights," Air Moldova announced in its initial post on Facebook.

"UPDATE - Airspace has been opened!" it said shortly later.

The development came as fears of a Russia coup grow. On Monday, Moldovan President Maia Sandu alleged that Russia, with the help of people posing as anti-government protesters, was seeking to overthrow her government and stop the tiny eastern European country from joining the European Union.

Sandu, an ally of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, also accused her Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of wanting to use Moldova in the war against Ukraine.

Moldova, a former Soviet republic which shares a border with Ukraine, has had Russian troops present in its breakaway region of Transnistria throughout Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's foreign ministry dismissed the allegations on Tuesday as "completely unfounded and unsubstantiated."

A source at Chisinau International Airport told Reuters the country's air space was temporarily closed due to security concerns.

Last week, Zelensky said his country had intercepted a Russian intelligence plan "for the destruction of Moldova."

Newsweek has contacted the Moldovan foreign ministry for comment.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when further information becomes available.