Mom of Missing Teen Katie Schneider Posts Statement as Human Remains Found

The mother of missing California teenager Katie Schneider has shared a statement after human remains were found in the search for her daughter.

Katherine "Katie" Schneider, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Saratoga, southwest of San Jose, in a white 2019 Honda Accord on July 5.

The vehicle was found near Castle Rock State Park, also southwest of San Jose, during a search for the teen last week, and human remains were discovered nearby on Saturday, August 12.

A split image of teenager Katherine "Katie" Schneider. Her mother said the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office had informed her that the 17-year-old died in a car accident. Police handout

Thousands of people have been reported missing across California, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. NamUS said there are 3,348 open missing persons cases, with 3,847 resolved missing persons cases across the state.

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office officials said the county medical examiner is carrying out an investigation to determine the identity of the person found, according to ABC7.

While deputies have not shared an update on the identity of the person who was found, Katie's mother, Nola Schneider, said in posts shared on her social-media accounts that they had informed her that her daughter had died in a car accident.

Schneider added: "It's with heavy hearts that we must announce the devastating news that our beloved Katie Schneider has passed away in a car accident.

"The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office informed us that Katie's remains were found in the vicinity of her vehicle in a ravine near Castle Rock State Park. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the heartbreaking incident are still under investigation," Schneider wrote.

"It is hard to put into words how much Katie will be missed. Katie was a bright light that brought emotional vibrancy to our everyday lives. She radiated authenticity, thoughtfulness, a great sense of humor, and an unyielding determination. She taught us all how to live our biggest life without reservation," Schneider added.

"We thank everyone for their support, thoughts, and kind words. Thank you to all of the agencies, community, and friends who helped in our search for Katie: Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, Search and Rescue teams, federal agencies, FindingKids.org, National Center for Missing and Exploited Kids, private investigators, our friends, Katie's friends, Saratoga school personnel, the families with home security video and so many others.

"As we mourn the loss of our fearless and cherished Katie, we kindly ask for privacy to grieve and come to terms with this profound loss," Schneider wrote.

Newsweek has contacted the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office for comment via its website.