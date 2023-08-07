Internet Can't Get Over 'The Most Beautiful Cat' and Her Striking Eyes

A video of a cat with incredibly striking eyes has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted two days ago from the TikTok account Fiona The Cat (@fionathechonk) and had 6.6 million views at the time of writing.

The footage shows various close-up shots of a cat with piercing emerald green eyes staring at the camera.

A caption shared with the post reads: "She's genuinely the most photogenic cat in the world."

A stock image of a golden brown tabby cat with green eyes. A video of a cat with striking emerald green eyes has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Cat eye color varies depending on the breed, ranging from blue, green and yellow to orange and brown, according to an August 2015 PetMD article.

Dr. Gaylord Brown, the veterinarian at D.E.L.T.A. Rescue, an animal sanctuary based in California, said in the article: "All kittens are born with blue eyes and at about 6 weeks of age they begin to develop their adult color" and "feral cats typically have hazel colored eyes."

Some cats may even have one blue eye, while their other eye is another color, which is a benign condition known as heterochromia, the article said.

So what gives cat eyes that unique glow at night?

Dr. DJ Haeussler, a board-certified veterinary ophthalmologist at The Animal Eye Institute in Ohio, explained in the PetMD article that feline eyes glow "when light is shined at them due to a reflective structure that is part of their retina known as the tapetum lucidum."

Most animals that are active at night have this special, additional layer (the tapetum) underneath the retina, an article by VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains, notes. "This reflective structure acts like a mirror, and reflects light back through your pet's retina to enhance night vision," the article explained.

The eyes of cats glow differently depending on the breed. Most feline eyes glow bright green, while a Siamese cat's eyes glow more yellow. "This variation comes from the amount of zinc or riboflavin present in the pigment cells present within the tapetum lucidum," according to the PetMD article.

Several TikTok users swooned over the cat in the viral post and her colorful eyes.

User @blonde...bimbo said: "This is genuinely the most beautiful cat with the most beautiful eyes I have ever seen in my entire life."

Bri bri said: "Her eyes are gorgeous," while Libramami420 wrote: "Omg she's beautiful, I love her eyes so much."

Another user, Careese :), noted: "Her eyes are like jewels," while bristol agreed, saying: "omg [oh my god] his eyes are literal gems."

User @aaagneseoddi simply wrote "sea eyes," while Melissa said: "I'm mesmerized by her teal green eyes."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.