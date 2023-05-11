Cat Duo Co-Parenting Their Two Litters Dubbed the 'Cutest Thing Ever'

A video of a cat duo appearing to "co-parent" their separate litters has delighted TikTok, receiving 2.2 million views at the time of writing.

The clip was posted by TikToker Julie (@juliebug3232), who describes herself in her bio as a loan officer from Oklahoma.

A voice in the clip said: "Have you ever seen two mamas have two litters co-parent together? It is the craziest thing I've ever seen. Look at the babies..."

The footage showed two cats laying snugly inside a cat carrier, with a bunch of tiny kittens squirming around them. At one point, one of the adult cats appeared to lick the head of the other.

A stock image of newborn kittens seen with a pair of cats in a cat bed. A video of two cats "co-parenting" their separate litters has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

According to a February 2022 study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery, "finding a foster mother that accepts the orphan kittens is certainly the best option, but is rarely possible."

According to the study, "it is reported that fostering of kittens from another dam is more likely to be successful if the queens [mother cats] involved are related and if this transition is carried out in the first week after parturition [giving birth]."

The study said that "orphaned kittens are more likely to be correctly nourished if they are no more than 2 weeks younger than the 'real' litter, so as to avoid competition and an unfavorable size disadvantage."

According to a subsequent video shared by the TikToker, the two cats in the latest viral clip are called "Cheryl" and "Squeaky." The footage showed Cheryl sitting in a cat carrier, occasionally licking the kittens, in the absence of Squeaky.

A voice in the later video said: "Cheryl came back and they switched off...for real...one takes over and the other one takes a break."

The voice went on to note that "these are the first litters I've ever had that have played nice and have actually worked together to take care of these babies. It is absolutely amazing to watch...they're adorable."

In a comment on the later video, the poster said: "It's crazy, because I never had cats up until 2 years ago. People dump cats out where we live in the country. I feed and take care of them."

The co-parenting cats in the latest viral clip have melted the hearts of TikTok users.

GhostlyGrace said: "Love it! When I was a kid, I had 3 mamas have their babies at the same time...Adorable madness."

User @toptieraquatics agreed, writing: "Love it. I had two sisters give birth a day apart and put the babies together. Cats are the best!"

In the latter video, Chelsea Smith commented: "I am invested in this co-parenting adventure."

Karolator Heras said "My cats did this, it's so beautiful," while David Shrago wrote "That's incredible!!!"

User monica wrote: "The female species is so wonderful and resourceful. more mommas should follow this in real life lol."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.