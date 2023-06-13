Video of Muddy Golden Retriever Puppy on Cream Carpet Ends in Disaster

A video has captured the moment a muddy golden retriever puppy came into contact with their owner's cream carpet with painfully predictable results.

The clip was posted to TikTok under the handle roobytuesdays and has already racked up close to 750,000 views. In it, a mischievous dog by the name of Tuesday can be seen standing stock still in her owner's living room. It's clear from the video that Tuesday has been outdoors, judging from the mud caked on her face and paws.

In this sort of situation, most dog owners would be looking to minimize the mess caused by their muddy pup. Unfortunately, in this case, Tuesday has other ideas.

Stock images of a golden retriever; and (inset top right) of a set of muddy paws.

Dog owners spend an average of one hour and 20 minutes a week cleaning up after their pets, according to a survey of 2,000 dog owners conducted by the James Hutton Institute on behalf of car manufacturer Jeep. The study also found that 61 percent of dog owners give their canine a thorough clean at least once a week to reduce the impact of dirt and odors around the house.

Unfortunately, as any dog owner knows only too well, even the best laid plans can fall apart, given our canine friends' incorrigible nature to cause mischief.

That proved to be the case for Tuesday in the video. Though she was initially still as her owner went to try to clean her up, the golden retriever simply could not contain her excitement. Tuesday then bounced around the room, sending mud flying everywhere as she did.

In some instances, that sort of behavior might have led to an extended stay in the doghouse. Fortunately for Tuesday, she proved too darn cute to reprimand with viewers instead taking to the comments section on the clip to poke fun at what unfolded.

"She's having a good time," one wrote, with another commenting: "parkour!" A third posted that the clip "made my day" while a fourth was in awe of the way Tuesday "made sure to spread the prints as much as [s]he could." Another comment read: "You are one brave human to have white carpet with a golden."

Another told the pet owner that Tuesday is not the first golden retriever to go viral after taking a mud bath. One dog by the name of Hank had people in stitches in May after he was filmed rolling around in a muddy puddle.

Another showing a gang of golden retrievers playing in the mud also proved popular in May thanks, in part, to one of the canines who appeared hesitant to join in. In August, a dog loved taking a mud bath on one walk so much, his owners joked he "needed a snorkel."

