Mysterious Green Lasers Over Hawaii Were Likely From Chinese Satellite

On January 28—the same day a suspected Chinese spy balloon was detected by the U.S. off the coast of Alaska—a camera watching the night atop a mountain in Hawaii caught a series of green laser beams darting across the sky.

Lasting a matter of seconds, just as it turned 2:00 a.m. local time (7:00 a.m. ET), footage from the camera caught the bands arcing left to right, footage shows. While the owners of the camera initially supposed it was a NASA mapping satellite, the U.S. space organization has said that it was not them, suggesting it may have been the Chinese.

The camera—looking out from Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano—is attached to the Subaru Telescope, and is a joint venture between the Asahi Shimbun newspaper and the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ).

On January 29, it posted the footage on YouTube, suggesting that the beams could have come from a remote-sensing laser altimeter from NASA's ICESat-2/43613 satellite, launched in September 2018 as part of its Earth Observing System with the goal of measuring and monitoring the impacts of climate change. According to NASA, it is able to emit 10,000 pulses a second.

However, on February 6, the description of the video was updated with a new explanation for the curtain of light beams over Hawaii.

Citing Anthony Martino, a deputy project scientist working on the ICESat-2 mission, the NAOJ note said the lights were "not by their instrument but by others."

"His colleagues, Dr. Alvaro Ivanoff et al., did a simulation of the trajectory of satellites that have a similar instrument and found a most likely candidate as the ACDL instrument by the Chinese Daqi-1/AEMS satellite," it added. "We really appreciate their efforts in the identification of the light."

Newsweek has contacted Martino for further comment.

According to Orbital Focus, a satellite orbit monitoring service, at 2:00 a.m. local time the Daqi-1 satellite was likely passing overhead and was the "probable culprit" and was on a north to south trajectory that "fits the left-right motion of the video."

Fears have been raised of Chinese spying on the U.S. after the suspected surveillance balloon was spotted in U.S. airspace. Defense officials allowed the balloon to pass across Canada and continental America, before it was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on February 4 on the orders of President Joe Biden.

China has maintained that the balloon was a civilian weather balloon that had been blown off course, and expressed outrage at it being shot down.

The Daqi-1 satellite's stated use is for atmospheric environmental monitoring, like the ICESat-2. It was developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), a state-owned enterprise firm, the company said, and is designed to monitor pollutants and greenhouse gases.

It was launched by China in April 2022. Newsweek was unable to contact CASC for comment.