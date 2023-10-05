Mystery Illness Paralyzes Dozens of School-Aged Girls

A strange illness has plagued more than 90 high school girls in Kenya, and officials are working to find the cause.

On Wednesday, students at St. Theresa's Eregi Girls High School in Kakamega began complaining of knee pain and had difficulty walking. In some cases, the ailment led to leg paralysis and what appeared to be convulsions, according to the BBC. But medical experts are uncertain what the illness could be.

Blood, stool and urine samples were collected from the girls and sent to laboratories to be tested. Officials are awaiting the test results, but some health experts are suggesting the illness might have been caused by mass hysteria.

A laboratory technician places human blood samples on an automated testing line on January 22, 2006, in Ness Ziona, Israel. In Kenya, blood samples were recently taken from dozens of schoolgirls with strange symptoms from a mystery illness. Getty

Mass hysteria is largely considered to be a conversion disorder, a mental health condition that creates physical symptoms caused by emotional or mental stress. The disorder is considered a collective behavior, and the spontaneous symptoms are typically seen in a large group of individuals who influence one another. Symptoms are spread visually and auditorily. Once witnessing the symptoms in someone else, a person may experience similar ones.

Some parents have taken their children out of school as the investigation continues, but the BBC reported that there are conflicting reports on whether the school has closed.

A similar incident occurred four years ago, in which a strange cough plagued a student before spreading to affect several others. However, that incident had the characteristics of a viral disease, and the biggest concern with the most recent case is that the paralysis is not manifesting like a viral disease, the BBC reported.

Newsweek reached out to the Mayo Clinic by email for comment on the Kenyan illness.

Videos of the bizarre incident spread across social media. In one clip, schoolgirls clutched one another as their legs seemed to give out beneath them while they stumbled into the school. Rumors spreading across X (formerly Twitter) questioned whether the girls had recently received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Some posts alleged that the girls had all been vaccinated by a batch of Pfizer inoculations. The claim is adding fuel to baseless allegations that coronavirus vaccines can have devastating and bizarre effects.

Misinformation about coronavirus vaccine side effects has recently spread on social media following other health-related news. Earlier this month, after former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield died of brain cancer, some conspiracy theorists tried to link his death to a COVID-19 vaccine.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has found that "there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer, lead to recurrence, or lead to disease progression. Furthermore, COVID-19 vaccines do not change your DNA (your genetic code)."

The NIH added it was "not aware of any evidence that suggests vaccines" can cause a rise in tumor markers or signs of cancer recurrence.