World

Mystery Illness Paralyzes Dozens of School-Aged Girls

By
World Illness Kenya Africa Coronavirus

A strange illness has plagued more than 90 high school girls in Kenya, and officials are working to find the cause.

On Wednesday, students at St. Theresa's Eregi Girls High School in Kakamega began complaining of knee pain and had difficulty walking. In some cases, the ailment led to leg paralysis and what appeared to be convulsions, according to the BBC. But medical experts are uncertain what the illness could be.

Blood, stool and urine samples were collected from the girls and sent to laboratories to be tested. Officials are awaiting the test results, but some health experts are suggesting the illness might have been caused by mass hysteria.

Mystery Illness Paralyzes Dozens of School-Aged Girls
A laboratory technician places human blood samples on an automated testing line on January 22, 2006, in Ness Ziona, Israel. In Kenya, blood samples were recently taken from dozens of schoolgirls with strange symptoms from a mystery illness. Getty

Mass hysteria is largely considered to be a conversion disorder, a mental health condition that creates physical symptoms caused by emotional or mental stress. The disorder is considered a collective behavior, and the spontaneous symptoms are typically seen in a large group of individuals who influence one another. Symptoms are spread visually and auditorily. Once witnessing the symptoms in someone else, a person may experience similar ones.

Some parents have taken their children out of school as the investigation continues, but the BBC reported that there are conflicting reports on whether the school has closed.

A similar incident occurred four years ago, in which a strange cough plagued a student before spreading to affect several others. However, that incident had the characteristics of a viral disease, and the biggest concern with the most recent case is that the paralysis is not manifesting like a viral disease, the BBC reported.

Newsweek reached out to the Mayo Clinic by email for comment on the Kenyan illness.

Videos of the bizarre incident spread across social media. In one clip, schoolgirls clutched one another as their legs seemed to give out beneath them while they stumbled into the school. Rumors spreading across X (formerly Twitter) questioned whether the girls had recently received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Some posts alleged that the girls had all been vaccinated by a batch of Pfizer inoculations. The claim is adding fuel to baseless allegations that coronavirus vaccines can have devastating and bizarre effects.

Misinformation about coronavirus vaccine side effects has recently spread on social media following other health-related news. Earlier this month, after former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield died of brain cancer, some conspiracy theorists tried to link his death to a COVID-19 vaccine.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has found that "there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer, lead to recurrence, or lead to disease progression. Furthermore, COVID-19 vaccines do not change your DNA (your genetic code)."

The NIH added it was "not aware of any evidence that suggests vaccines" can cause a rise in tumor markers or signs of cancer recurrence.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC