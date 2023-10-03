'Naked Attraction' Is America's New Guilty Pleasure

Whether you're tired of quiz shows or bored of wealthy housewives bickering, there's a new reality TV hit to pass the time.

Naked Attraction has made its way across the Atlantic, and it's quickly become America's newest guilty pleasure. The controversial British dating show asks one lucky singleton to choose between six unclad contestants, whose bits and bobs are slowly revealed during three rounds.

After debuting on HBO's streaming platform on Max last week, the show stunned viewers and quickly made its way to the streamer's top 10 list, with the first six seasons available to binge-watch right now.

However, Naked Attraction is proving divisive. Here's everything you need to know about America's newest guilty pleasure.

In "Naked Attraction," contestants are gradually revealed from their feet to their faces. Max

What Is Naked Attraction?

In Naked Attraction, a fully-clothed picker is asked to choose between six potential dates based on physical attraction alone. The contestants are hidden in six booths and gradually uncovered.

In the first round, the chooser must eliminate two people based on their lower body—butts, legs, feet and genitalia—followed by their upper body. Finally, the two remaining candidates' faces are revealed, with the chooser picking one to get to know better with clothes on.

The contestants' genders are selected based on the picker's sexuality, and choosers can't speak to potential dates at all until their face is visible in the final round.

The show is hosted by Anna Richardson, a TV presenter and journalist who has led a number of programs for Naked Attraction's original U.K. broadcaster Channel 4. The 53-year-old guides choosers as they filter out potential dates, and has become well-known for her iconic one-liners including "I think it's time to see the lady triangle" and "What type of guy do you think is behind the willy?"

Host Anna Richardson guides singletons as they choose from six potential dates. Max

What's All the Hubbub About?

Naked Attraction caused a bit of a stir when it first broadcast in the U.K. in 2016, receiving several Ofcom (the U.K. government-approved regulatory authority) complaints. However, it appears to be even more polarizing in the U.S.

The show has not gone down well with conservatives, with watchdog Parents Television Council criticizing HBO for airing Naked Attraction on its platform. The organization has blasted streamers in the past, including slamming Disney+ for adding "mature" Marvel content to its platform and rallying Netflix to delay the second season of 13 Reasons Why over its depiction of teen suicide.

"Naked Attraction should not exist on the Max streaming platform, and HBO should immediately remove this exploitative, pornographic program," the group declared in a statement on September 25.

The Parents Television Council also slammed Max's "mediocre parenting controls," calling the show's addition a "new low."

People of all shapes and sizes are welcome on the controversial British dating show. Max

"There is no doubt children will be able to easily access Naked Attraction, the purpose of which is to shock and titillate the audience with uncensored and explicit nudity," the statement read.

"HBO has now lifted its own veil, revealing that it is and always was a pornography channel."

Newsweek asked HBO for comment via email.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Darrell Olsen said the U.S. reaction to Naked Attraction was to be expected.

"You have 'I can't believe this is onscreen'—shock and outrage—mixed with, 'This is quite amazing'," Olsen said. "The show isn't for everyone, but everyone is interested in it."

Olsen also never expected the show to air in the U.S., as he and colleagues doubted that an American audience was "ready to see this."

"Max said, 'We're a cutting-edge streamer, we're just going to go with it,'" he confessed.

"A lot of people in the U.S. were already big fans, including celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and RuPaul. That it's already a hit on Max has taken us by surprise."

"Naked Attraction" first aired in the U.K. in 2016 but has only just made it to the U.S. Max

What Is the Internet Saying About Naked Attraction?

As Olsen predicted, social media users have plenty of thoughts about Naked Attraction, with X user JLO calling the show "a triiiiip."

"It's actually fascinating," wrote another user on X.

"It's the most shocking show I have ever watched," said Bert Weiss. "You gotta check it out."

Mike Abrusci had an interesting take on contestants' bodies, writing: "I realized British people have to be so funny and charming because all of their genitals look like bubble gum that got set on fire and run over by a horse drawn carriage."

"Naked attraction has completely altered my perception of the world," commented Chase Casanova.

"I am lost for words," wrote babygirl, while Sarah Rose Etter said: "If you haven't seen it, YOU ARE IN FOR A RIDE."