Nepal Plane Crash: Dozens Dead As Video Appears To Show Tragedy Unfold

At least 40 people have died after a passenger plane crashed in central Nepal, according to local officials.

A domestic flight departing from the country's capital, Kathmandu, was heading for the airport in the Himalayan resort city of Pokhara, Reuters reported.

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft, which was operated by domestic carrier Yeti Airlines, had 72 people on board. This included four members of crew and two infants, the news agency quoted airline spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula as saying.

Of the passengers on board, 53 were believed to have been Nepalese, with five listed as Indian, four as Russian, and two as South Korean. It was also reported that there were single passengers from Ireland, Australia, France and Argentina.

A Nepal civil aviation authority spokesman described continuing rescue efforts, adding that the weather conditions had been clear at the time of the crash.

Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency cabinet meeting as rescue efforts continue at the hillside crash site.

One clip, posted to Twitter and then picked up by local media and news accounts, appears to show the moment the plane veered off course as it heads towards the camera. The shot then pans downwards at what looks to be the moment of impact. Newsweek has been unable to independantly verify the video.

An ATR 72 passenger plane with 72 people on board crashed in #Nepal. There was a huge fire at the crash site.



Yeti Airlines ATR 72 crashed on the runway of Pokhara International Airport. At least 32 people died. pic.twitter.com/fwkzSlvAJQ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 15, 2023

Another video clip, posted to Twitter by news agency BNO News, appears to show thick black smoke billowing from the grassy area of the crash. Flames can be seen as vehicle horns blare.

BREAKING: Yeti Airlines plane carrying more than 70 people crashes in Pokhara, Nepal pic.twitter.com/iUMQ4N16sE — BNO News (@BNONews) January 15, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.