Netanyahu Reverses Course on Israel Defense Minister After Massive Protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reversed course Monday on the firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant following massive protests across the country.

Netanyahu dismissed Gallant last month after the minister called on him to shelve judicial reform legislation that has prompted protests from hundreds of thousands of Israeli citizens. But the firing only escalated the situation, drawing widespread outrage by demonstrators in the streets and a strike called by the country's largest trade union.

The reinstatement comes as Netanyahu faces pressure over new violence in the region.Tensions escalated in recent weeks after Israeli police raids at the compound of the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and a pair of attacks carried out by alleged Palestinian assailants left three individuals dead in the West Bank this past Friday. These tensions come during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which coincided with the Jewish Passover holiday this year.

Meanwhile, Israel's military announced on Sunday that it had struck military targets in Syria after several rockets were fired from that country. This came just days after Israel launched strikes against Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic political party, in Lebanon. Israel had blamed Hamas for an earlier series of attacks.

Following days of violence, Netanyahu announced during a Monday night press conference that Gallant would be reinstated as defense minister, The Jerusalem Post reported.

"We are standing together and working together around the clock," Netanyahu said during the conference. "Gallant will stay in his position and continue to work for the protection of Israeli citizens."

Netanyahu initially announced Gallant's firing on March 26, but just days later he said his dismissal would be delayed as he searched for a replacement, citing ongoing security concerns. By Monday, that dismissal had turned into a reinstatement.

The prime minister acknowledged "serious disagreements" with Gallant but vowed to "put the arguments behind us," according to The Times of Israel, an online newspaper.

Gallant responded to his reinstatement on Twitter, writing: "We continue together with full strength, for Israel's security."

Yael Aronoff, a professor of international relations at James Madison College at Michigan State University, told Newsweek the decision to reinstate Gallant came after immense pressure from many Israeli citizens. Netanyahu, Aronoff said, "built part of his reputation [with] Israel's right based on the fact that he could provide personal security in Israel."

She continued: "As Israelis' sense of personal security was diminished during the Passover holiday, he faced domestic pressure, as well as regional and international pressure, to help de-escalate the situation. In addition, public opinion polls show a steady and significant downturn in support for Netanyahu and his Likud party."

Aronoff said Netanyahu "was forced to keep Gallant as defense minister in order keep his political power from continually diminishing and to perhaps have a scapegoat if the security situation continues to deteriorate."

The controversial judicial reforms Netanyahu is advocating would give legislators the ability to determine which cases the Supreme Court rules on, the appointment of judges and the power to overturn rulings. Netanyahu's supporters say the changes would help balance power between legislators and the Supreme Court. But critics view the reforms as an attempt to curtail the court's independent status and say they would undermine the country's system of democratic checks and balances.

Aronoff pointed out that Netanyahu's decision to reinstate Gallant also came after many Israelis went on strike to protest not only the firing but also these proposed reforms.

"This led to several days of strikes by universities, schools, labor unions, embassy staff, non-emergency care at hospitals, shopping malls, and reserve soldiers and air force that would not show up for duty," she said.

Newsweek reached out by email to Netanyahu's office for comment.