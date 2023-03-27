Months of political turmoil in Israel over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed judicial overhaul got a reprieve on Monday. Netanyahu announced he would delay the judicial changes, which sought to give Israel's Parliament the power to overturn Supreme Court decisions.

But this isn't just a victory for the hundreds of thousands of Israelis from all walks of life who roiled the streets for 12 long weeks to voice their opposition. It's a huge victory for organized labor—because Netanyahu's hand was forced by a massive, historic labor strike.

On Sunday, the Histadrut, Israel's labor federation for which I work, took the nearly unprecedented step of calling for a nationwide, cross-sector general strike. The Chairman of the Histadrut, Arnon Bar-David, issued a clarion call to the people of Israel, urging them to unite across political lines to restore sanity and a sense of shared purpose to our country. Bar-David expressed deep concern over the divisions that have torn apart Israeli society and the descent into madness that he fears lies ahead.

Standing in the conference hall, I saw people from every corner of Israeli society. It brought tears to my eyes. Businessmen and women, employers, worker representatives, worker committee leaders, and trade unionists came together under the roof of the Histadrut headquarters with a joint mission. People in other circumstances usually sit on opposing sides of the table and go head to head. Not this time.

ארנון בר דוד יו"ר ההסתדרות וראשי המגזר העסקי הלילה במלון דן. עומדים שם מנכלי הבנקים, מנכלי רשתות (ויזל ואחרים). בפעם הראשונה בתולדות המדינה, אני מעריך, הם יילכו להשבתה משותפת מחר. הם מוחאים כפיים אחרי שבר דוד סיכם בפניהם שהולכים עד הסוף. pic.twitter.com/3qvGr3M5N3 — נדב איל Nadav Eyal (@Nadav_Eyal) March 26, 2023

Bar-David's call for unity and cooperation was not only noble but also urgent: Israel is at a critical juncture in its history, and the challenges it faces demand a united response.

This is why we collectively called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to be the leader of all Israelis, regardless of their political affiliation.

Our call was heard—at least for now.

The strike we called for was not a strike against the state but a strike for the state. It was a bold and necessary step to put an end to the madness that threatens to consume Israel as we know it today. It was a call to action that all Israelis must answer if they are to save their country from the abyss.

Before becoming a trade unionist, I served for 25 years in conflict and crisis in the IDF. My service remains a poignant reminder of the sacrifices that many brothers and sisters have made for Israel's independence. Many others like me, reservists from elite units, have joined in the protests, in an act as patriotic as their service has been.

It's undeniable now that the country's fate is in the hands of its citizens, and we must work together to ensure a bright and peaceful future for ourselves and future generations. As we lead into our 75th Independence Day, we must determine what our vision for the next 75 years will be.

Our call was heeded by all Israelis. Workers, worker representatives, public service employees, and businesses all sent a clear message to Netanyahu: It is time to put aside political differences and work together for the greater good of our country.

For now, it has worked.

The strike was a bold and necessary step to put an end to the madness that threatens to consume Israel. Organized labor has never been more important.

We are proud to call off the strike, given its success. We will not hesitate to strike again if our elected leaders and Prime Minister Netanyahu don't step up for our workers, our people and our country.

Lt. Col. (res.) Peter Lerner is director-general of the International Relations Division of the Histadrut. He is a negotiations, conflict resolution and management expert, communications specialist, and former military spokesperson.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.