Netflix Boss Teases 'Squid Game 2' Details: 'The Universe Has Just Started'

Fans of Netflix's runaway global hit Squid Game will be glad to know the script for its second season has been written and "the Squid Game universe has just started," Netflix's VP of Korean content, Don Kang, told Newsweek.

Speaking at a Q&A panel on February 4 at Netflix Korea's headquarters in Seoul, the South Korean capital, Kang was asked whether the script for Squid Game Season 2 has been written and when we can expect its release.

He told Newsweek: "Yes, Director Hwang [Dong-hyuk] has finished the script," though it's still being edited, "and we are in the pre-production stage."

Noting that the story for the second season of Squid Game is "bigger and it's great," Kang said the streamer does not have an "exact timeline" to share on when the second installment will be released. "It takes time to produce these types of shows and we want to get it right, so it might take some time."

The VP explained: "We want to make sure we keep it authentic. We don't want to copy and paste the same story [as Squid Game Season 1] because it was commercially successful around the world.

"We want to expand the story in a way that will elevate the original Squid Game and the entire world view of Squid Game. So that's what we're focused on," Kang said.

Asked how he sees the Squid Game franchise expanding, Kang told Newsweek: "Yes, the Squid Game universe has just started. We're very excited about the non-fiction show [Squid Game: The Challenge] that we're currently producing in the U.K."

Could Hollywood Stars Be Next for Netflix K-Dramas?

The phenomenal success of Squid Game, which premiered in September 2021 and to date is still Netflix's most popular television series of all time based on hours viewed in the first 28 days on the streamer, has drawn global attention, including from Hollywood stars.

Asked whether Netflix would consider pitching scripts to Hollywood actors, like Brad Pitt and others, for casting in K-dramas, Kang told Newsweek: "That would be exciting. If there's the right role, why not?"

If Netflix thinks it's the "right approach" for a given script and if Hollywood stars want to be featured in Korean content, "and I know some of them do," Kang said, without revealing exactly who, "it would be a great collaboration and the start of something new."

He said: "But only if it makes sense for the local audiences first," before laughing and pausing to add: "Well, depending on who it is," implying perhaps that some exceptions could be made to the aforementioned requirement for certain major Hollywood talent.

Squid Game Season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix.