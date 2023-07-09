New Jersey Governor Booed on Stage at Concert: 'Don't Do That'

A video began circulating on social media Saturday morning showing a concert crowd booing New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

Murphy, a Democrat, was elected to the governor's office in 2018, replacing outgoing Republican Chris Christie, who had reached the state's limit of two consecutive terms in office after launching a failed White House bid in 2016. Prior to taking office, he served as the U.S. ambassador to Germany from 2009 to 2013 under former President Barack Obama.

The video was posted to Twitter on Saturday by Matt Rooney, a conservative radio host and founder of the "Save New Jersey" political blog. The clip shows a crowd audibly booing Murphy at a small concert event at the Red Rock restaurant in the city of Red Bank. It is unclear, from the clip alone, who the band performing was or why the governor was present, but a man can be heard addressing the crowd after the hail of boos, claiming that Murphy is a friend of his.

"Watch [Governor Murphy] booed mercilessly by the crowd at Red Rock in Red Bank..." Rooney wrote in a tweet alongside the clip.

The man onstage claiming to be Murphy's friend can also be heard admonishing the crowd, saying to the crowd, "Don't do that" out of "respect" for his friend, and claiming that his appearance onstage was not about politics.

While the reason for that specific crowd's negative reaction is unclear, it does fit a general trend in New Jersey politics. In late May, a Rutgers-Eagleton poll found that just shy of 47 percent of Garden State residents approved of Murphy's performance as governor, down seven points since the fall. While on the decline, the rating is not considered extraordinary in modern political terms, with Ashley Koning, director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling at Rutgers-New Brunswick, saying that the result is in line with the general hyper-partisan divides defining politics nationwide. She also noted that reactions were much sharper during Christie's time in office.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is seen after his reelection in 2022. A video surfaced on Saturday showing a concert crowd booing Murphy. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

"Residents' views on where the state is headed have always been mixed throughout Murphy's tenure — a sharp contrast from the extreme highs and lows during the Christie administration and an indication of the hyper-partisanship and polarization that have permeated politics both statewide and nationwide," Koning said.

The venue where the concert took place is also notably located in Monmouth County. While New Jersey is generally considered a blue state, going for Joe Biden overall in 2020, Monmouth went slightly for Donald Trump by a margin of roughly 10,000 votes. The county has tipped slightly Republican in every presidential election since 2004.

Murphy was elected with 56 percent of the vote in 2018, defeating Christie's lieutenant governor, Kim Guadagno. He faced a tougher-than-expected reelection effort in 2022, defeating state GOP lawmaker Jack Ciattarelli with 51 percent of the vote. Under the state's term limit rules for governors, he cannot seek reelection in 2026, but could run for another term sometime later.