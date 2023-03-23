Passenger Shares Their 'Dream' View of New York While Landing at Dusk

A video of a passenger's stunning twilight view of New York City from the air has gone viral on TikTok with over 3.3 million views.

The city can be seen all lit up, with Central Park visible below. The poster, Anca, reveals that it is their first visit to New York, captioning the video, "my dream since forever was literally crying ngl [not gonna lie]."

"Such a surreal experience," wrote one user, while another commented, "It's crazy how much I used to take this landing view for granted."

"I want to be a part of it: New York, New York," sang Liza Minelli in 1977 for the title track to the Martin Scorsese film of the same name. This song was made even more famous by Frank Sinatra two years later.

New York has been a global hub for almost anything and everything for over 200 years, and shows no sign of waning in popularity. It was voted the most glamorous city in the U.S in February in a survey by LawnStarter, and ranked as the most expensive in the world, according to Time Out.

According to a CNBC poll of 50 travel experts from 2023, New York ranks third in the top seven cities to visit before you die, behind Rome at No. 2, and Paris at No.1. New York has seen a steady increase of both foreign and domestic tourism every year, from 29.1 million visitors in 1991, to 66.6 million in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The health crisis hit global tourism hard, with New York ending its restrictions only on June 25, 2021, when the city saw 32.9 million tourists.

With its bright lights, fashionable reputation, background of immigration bringing exciting cultural experiences and incredible history, extraordinary food scene and iconic sights, New York really is one to tick off your bucket list, multiple times.

"People love Katz's Deli for many of the same reasons that they love New York," Jake Dell told Newsweek. He is the third-generation owner of Katz's Deli on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. "No two days are alike at the deli or on the streets of Manhattan, which is why I think the city keeps locals here and visitors coming back.

"There's excitement, there's vibrancy, there's diversity, and there are obviously a lot of pastrami lovers," Dell said. "The more time I spend at Katz's, the more I fall in love with NYC and the more honored I feel that the deli is such an iconic part of the city's history.

"I've met so many amazing people on the floor–from celebrities to our locals who come in multiple times a week," Dell added. "My conversations with our guests are what keep me eager to come into work every day. The Katz's experience simply would not be able to be replicated anywhere but NYC."

Despite its enduring popularity, life for residents of New York can be tough, with the highest average rent prices in the whole of the U.S. These continue to increase year on year.

New Yorkers are paying through the roof to live in tiny apartments, with the housing crisis showing no sign of abating. According to online realtor Zumper, the median rent in December 2020 was $2,399, compare to a reported median of $3,738 in 2022, with a percentage change of 56 percent.

Newsweek reached out to @anca.cv via TikTok for comment.

Do you have great travel stories or videos you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.