Shock as New Yorker Warns Neighbor About Unexpected 'House Guest' in Window

One apartment dweller is going to return home to multiple unexpected guests after leaving the window open while on holiday.

TikTok user @yokarleeferris has shared the moment she spotted that a pigeon had nested on someone's window sill across the block. So far, the video has more than 10 million views and over 1.2 million likes since it was shared on June 6. The clip is captioned: "PSA [public service announcement]: If you live on the Upper West Side in NYC and you haven't been home for awhile... you have a house guest."

While people online can't get enough of the video, OvoControl, a Californian pigeon control program, says that pigeons and their "feces can cause damage to structures and represent health and safety risks."

It is possible that the apartment owner may be forced to fork out money for repairs if they are not back soon. OvoControl adds that pigeon droppings can increase the cost of maintenance. Large amounts of droppings may also produce an objectionable odor.

And it isn't just their interior the owner needs to worry about, but diseases too. OvoControl has revealed illnesses can be spread through pigeon droppings. The firm's official website states: "Under the right conditions, pigeon manure may harbor airborne spores of the causal agent of histoplasmosis, a systemic fungus disease that can infect humans."

Thousands of TikTok users are invested in the pigeon story, however, and have demanded to see more of the birds. Many wrote that they have never seen a baby pigeon before, which has prompted the original poster to give multiple updates of the squabs, who were born on June 20.

On July 11, the TikTok user shared an update that broke thousands of hearts online. The mother and assumed father pigeons were caught on camera standing outside of the closed window. It turns out the neighbor had returned and locked the pigeons out.

"They have not left since the neighbors got home," states the woman. She also told her 34,200 followers, "there has been no signs of the baby pigeons." Since then, there hasn't been any more information about the birds.

One user's comment on the first-ever video wrote: "This is what TikTok was built for. Surprise, welcome home, you have a pigeon, some baby pigeons and 500,000 highly invested strangers."

"Stares in Canadian confusion, you guys need to look into screens for your windows," posted another.

Another comment read: "That's one of the best pigeon nests I've ever seen she is very talented."

"I lived in NYC for 20 years and this is my first time seeing pigeon eggs," commented another TikTok user.

