Newfoundland Befriending Horse Melts Hearts: 'So Wonderfully Pure'

If you thought that animals of different species couldn't be friends with each other, you're wrong. A dog called Ensign has recently gone viral on social media after her owner shared a video of her befriending a horse in a stable.

In the viral clip, shared on Instagram in May by the dog's owner, under the username ensign_the_newfie, the three-year-old Newfoundland can be seen patiently sitting by a stable, enjoying loads of cuddles and kisses from his horse friend, who took a particular liking to him.

If, after watching the video, you are wondering whether or not animals understand the concept of species—there has been much research on the topic. Species recognition varies from animal to animal, even though they generally utilize their senses—just like humans—using a combination of appearance, calls, behavior, and smell, to come to a conclusion, according to BBC Science Focus.

Stock image of a dog and a horse hanging out together. The friendship between a dog and a horse has melted hearts online. Getty Images

"The exact contribution of each sense to the overall assessment varies from one species to another, according to how generally reliant they are on that sense. Most mammals have a better sense of smell than we do and will trust their nose ahead of their eyes," the website states.

Animals can form strong bonds with each other too. Dogs have the cognitive and emotional abilities to form deep and enduring friendships and they're "surely intelligent enough to do so," per Psychology Today.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from all over the platform. It has so far received over 186,540 likes.

One user, neilevansrocks, commented: "That stable has nicer joinery than most houses..." User Healychristy said: "I stand corrected—if you're a horse, you CAN pick your friend's nose." Moseleysmission added: "So what you're saying is we need to get Moseley a horse?"

Em.j.nb wrote: "The little foot stamp when the Newfie stops getting kisses like, 'hey, wait!" User Skippiedude said: "Their faces are just priceless— so wonderfully pure." Superbasset added: "I want to live in their world. Joyful."

Another user, Emma.hannaford, commented: "How absolutely gorgeous!! Horses and dogs, two of the very best. Thanks for sharing." User Jonkers.anne said: "The Newfie is so enamored!" Cocoandolliethenewfs wrote: "I can't even with these two!!!"

