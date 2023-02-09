Meet the 'Next Level Chef' Cast Vying for Gordon Ramsay's Mentorship

Next Level Chef is returning to Fox for the cooking competition's second season.

The show, which premiered in 2022, is an epic, one-of-a-kind culinary trial that features a unique setting for the contestants taking part.

The Next Level Chef set is in a building which is over three stories high, with each floor containing a vastly different kitchen from the one before it.

From the challenging bottom of the basement to the high-spec top floor, the chefs, overseen by celebrity cooks Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, must work to create culinary magic no matter the kitchen circumstances.

Ramsay and his co-mentors have scoured the country and hand-picked the best home cooks, social media chefs and professional chefs who have joined the cast and been split into three different teams.

In each episode, the chefs will be assigned to cook in one of the three kitchens that are stacked on top of each other.

With a one-year mentorship and $250,000 on the line, the stakes are high for the competing cooks. Who will make the most impressive next level dish and who will not make the cut?

Ramsay has previously spoken about the concept of Next Level Chef, saying: "At the beginning of my career, I started in the basement, then you work up to this semi-decent kitchen, and then 20 years later, you build this state-of-the-art kitchen, and that's how the idea for this was born.

"They're cooking what they're grabbing and by the time we get to the basement, there are minimal ingredients, but that's where you find out the most about yourself. This is about bringing the best out of individuals."

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the chefs taking part in the second season of Next Level Chef.

Next Level Chef Cast

Team Ramsay

Cassie Yeung

Age: 28

Social media chef

Current city and hometown: South Brunswick, New Jersey

Mark McMillian

Age: 52

Home cook

Current city: Henderson, Nevada

Hometown: Los Angeles

Michelle Calcagni

Age: 30

Home cook

Current city: Washington Township, New Jersey

Hometown: Oradell, New Jersey

Preston Nguyen

Age: 19

Professional chef

Current city: Arlington, Texas

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Tucker Ricchio

Age: 31

Professional chef

Current city: San Francisco

Hometown: San Jose, California

Vincent "Vinny" Alia

Age: 42

Home cook

Current city: Westminster, Massachusetts

Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina

Team Arrington

Alex Morizio

Age: 48

Home cook

Current city: Miami

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

April Clayton

Age: 39

Home cook

Current city: Muscle Shoals, Alabama

Hometown: Henderson, Tennessee

Nuri Muhammad

Age: 22

Professional chef

Current city: Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Hometown: Bowie, Maryland

Omallys "Omi" Hopper

Age: 39

Social media chef

Current city: Providence, Rhode Island

Home country: Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Pilar Omega

Age: 38

Professional chef

Current city: Los Angeles

Hometown: Detroit

Shay Spence

Age: 32

Social media chef

Current city: Key West, Florida

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Team Blais

Christopher Spinosa

Age: 29

Professional chef

Current city: West Palm Beach, Florida

Hometown: Long Island, New York

Darryl Taylor

Age: 52

Professional chef

Current city: Atlanta

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

Kamahlai Stewart

Age: 41

Home cook

Current city: Pittsburgh

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Matt Groark

Age: 44

Social media chef

Current city: Medford Lakes, New Jersey

Hometown: Erial, New Jersey

Mehreen Karim

Age: 27

Home cook

Current city: Brooklyn, New York

Hometown: Auburn, Alabama

Tineke Younger

Age: 20

Social media chef

Current city: Evans, Georgia

Hometown: Frederick, Maryland

Next Level Chef premieres Sunday, February 12 at 10:30 p.m. ET on Fox, after Super Bowl LVII. Episodes will be available on Hulu the day after their original airing.