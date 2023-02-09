Thu, Feb 09, 2023
Newsweek
Culture

Meet the 'Next Level Chef' Cast Vying for Gordon Ramsay's Mentorship

By
Culture TV Reality TV Fox Hulu

Next Level Chef is returning to Fox for the cooking competition's second season.

The show, which premiered in 2022, is an epic, one-of-a-kind culinary trial that features a unique setting for the contestants taking part.

The Next Level Chef set is in a building which is over three stories high, with each floor containing a vastly different kitchen from the one before it.

From the challenging bottom of the basement to the high-spec top floor, the chefs, overseen by celebrity cooks Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, must work to create culinary magic no matter the kitchen circumstances.

Next Level Chef Season 2
L-R: Mentor Nyesha Arrington, mentor/Executive Producer Gordon Ramsay and mentor Richard Blais on the season premiere episode of "Next Level Chef" Season 2. The show returns Sunday, February 12 immediately after Super Bowl LVII. FOX

Ramsay and his co-mentors have scoured the country and hand-picked the best home cooks, social media chefs and professional chefs who have joined the cast and been split into three different teams.

In each episode, the chefs will be assigned to cook in one of the three kitchens that are stacked on top of each other.

With a one-year mentorship and $250,000 on the line, the stakes are high for the competing cooks. Who will make the most impressive next level dish and who will not make the cut?

Ramsay has previously spoken about the concept of Next Level Chef, saying: "At the beginning of my career, I started in the basement, then you work up to this semi-decent kitchen, and then 20 years later, you build this state-of-the-art kitchen, and that's how the idea for this was born.

"They're cooking what they're grabbing and by the time we get to the basement, there are minimal ingredients, but that's where you find out the most about yourself. This is about bringing the best out of individuals."

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the chefs taking part in the second season of Next Level Chef.

Read more

Next Level Chef Cast

Team Ramsay

Next Level Chef Season 2 Cast
"Next Level Chef" Season 2 cast: Cassie Michael Becker/FOX

Cassie Yeung
Age: 28
Social media chef
Current city and hometown: South Brunswick, New Jersey

Next Level Chef Season 2 Cast
"Next Level Chef" Season 2 cast: Mark Michael Becker/FOX

Mark McMillian
Age: 52
Home cook
Current city: Henderson, Nevada
Hometown: Los Angeles

Next Level Chef Season 2 Cast
"Next Level Chef" Season 2 cast: Michelle Michael Becker/FOX

Michelle Calcagni
Age: 30
Home cook
Current city: Washington Township, New Jersey
Hometown: Oradell, New Jersey

Next Level Chef Season 2 Cast
"Next Level Chef" Season 2 cast: Preston Michael Becker/FOX

Preston Nguyen
Age: 19
Professional chef
Current city: Arlington, Texas
Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Next Level Chef Season 2 Cast
"Next Level Chef" Season 2 cast: Tucker Michael Becker/FOX

Tucker Ricchio
Age: 31
Professional chef
Current city: San Francisco
Hometown: San Jose, California

Next Level Chef Season 2 Cast
"Next Level Chef" Season 2 cast: Vincent Michael Becker/FOX

Vincent "Vinny" Alia
Age: 42
Home cook
Current city: Westminster, Massachusetts
Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina

Team Arrington

Next Level Chef Season 2 Cast
"Next Level Chef" Season 2 cast: Alex Michael Becker/FOX

Alex Morizio
Age: 48
Home cook
Current city: Miami
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Next Level Chef Season 2 Cast
"Next Level Chef" Season 2 cast: April Michael Becker/FOX

April Clayton
Age: 39
Home cook
Current city: Muscle Shoals, Alabama
Hometown: Henderson, Tennessee

Next Level Chef Season 2 Cast
"Next Level Chef" Season 2 cast: Nuri Michael Becker/FOX

Nuri Muhammad
Age: 22
Professional chef
Current city: Upper Marlboro, Maryland
Hometown: Bowie, Maryland

Next Level Chef Season 2 Cast
"Next Level Chef" Season 2 cast: Omi Michael Becker/FOX

Omallys "Omi" Hopper
Age: 39
Social media chef
Current city: Providence, Rhode Island
Home country: Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Next Level Chef Season 2 Cast
"Next Level Chef" Season 2 cast: Pilar Michael Becker/FOX

Pilar Omega
Age: 38
Professional chef
Current city: Los Angeles
Hometown: Detroit

Next Level Chef Season 2 Cast
"Next Level Chef" Season 2 cast: Shay Michael Becker/FOX

Shay Spence
Age: 32
Social media chef
Current city: Key West, Florida
Hometown: Austin, Texas

Team Blais

Next Level Chef Season 2 Cast
"Next Level Chef" Season 2 cast: Christopher Michael Becker/FOX

Christopher Spinosa
Age: 29
Professional chef
Current city: West Palm Beach, Florida
Hometown: Long Island, New York

Next Level Chef Season 2 Cast
"Next Level Chef" Season 2 cast: Darryl Michael Becker/FOX

Darryl Taylor
Age: 52
Professional chef
Current city: Atlanta
Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

Next Level Chef Season 2 Cast
"Next Level Chef" Season 2 cast: Kamahlai Michael Becker/FOX

Kamahlai Stewart
Age: 41
Home cook
Current city: Pittsburgh
Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Next Level Chef Season 2 Cast
"Next Level Chef" Season 2 cast: Matt Michael Becker/FOX

Matt Groark
Age: 44
Social media chef
Current city: Medford Lakes, New Jersey
Hometown: Erial, New Jersey

Next Level Chef Season 2 Cast
"Next Level Chef" Season 2 cast: Mehreen Michael Becker/FOX

Mehreen Karim
Age: 27
Home cook
Current city: Brooklyn, New York
Hometown: Auburn, Alabama

Next Level Chef Season 2 Cast
"Next Level Chef" Season 2 cast: Tineke Michael Becker/FOX

Tineke Younger
Age: 20
Social media chef
Current city: Evans, Georgia
Hometown: Frederick, Maryland

Next Level Chef premieres Sunday, February 12 at 10:30 p.m. ET on Fox, after Super Bowl LVII. Episodes will be available on Hulu the day after their original airing.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines