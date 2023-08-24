Sports

NFL Strength of Schedule: Which Team Has Easiest Slate of Games in 2023?

By
Sports NFL Atlanta Falcons New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts

While NFL schedules may seem impartial, not every team's season is created equally. Sometimes, the luck of the draw will have you running a gauntlet of playoff teams and powerhouses, while other years you'll get a slate full of sub-.500 squads.

With the 2023 regular season nearing, which reality will your team be facing?

Since we've already looked at the clubs with the toughest assignments, let's flip to the opposite side of the spectrum. These are the NFL teams with the easiest strength of schedule.

NFL Strength of Schedule
These five teams have the easiest strength of schedule for the 2023 NFL season. Bryan Allen/Getty

What is strength of schedule?

Upon first glance, NFL strength of schedule sounds like a fairly intuitive process. You look at each team's slate of games, and you decide how hard things are going to be. In practice, though, there are multiple ways to arrive at the conclusion.

Some outlets, like SportsBettingDime.com, use projected NFL win totals. That metric averages each club's over/under line from across multiple sportsbooks, and that number determines the difficulty of each game. Other publications—such as CBS Sports—combine winning percentages from the previous year to rate how easy or hard a 17-game slate is.

For our ranking, we're going to go by the latter method. So, with that out of the way, let's get into the schedules.

5. Tennessee Titans: .448 opponents winning percentage

Last year, the AFC South seemed like a division that no one wanted to win. That reality helps explain why the Titans have an easier schedule.

Besides playing the rest of the division, Tennessee crosses over with the AFC North and the NFC South. While those divisions boast talented teams, there are also some weaker matchups there, with the Browns, Falcons, Saints and Panthers all coming off 10-loss seasons. The Titans also face the Chargers, Dolphins and Seahawks. Those games add challenge, but it's not as bad as facing teams like the Chiefs or Eagles.

With all of that in mind, the Titans could be a sneaky team to watch this season. With star running back Derrick Henry and an easier schedule, they could push for a playoff berth.

4. Indianapolis Colts: .434 opponents winning percentage

Stop me if you've heard this before, but playing in the AFC South means you have some easier games built into your schedule.

Just like the Titans, the Colts play their divisional opponents, plus the AFC North and NFC South. Their three extra games, though, come against the Rams, Raiders and Patriots, all of whom finished below .500 last season.

It will be interesting to see how that strength of schedule affects the Colts' new star. An easier slate of games should give rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson as gentle of an introduction to the league as possible. If star running back Jonathan Taylor—who is seeking a trade—stays in Indy, the young signal caller could impress this year.

3. Houston Texans: .431 opponents winning percentage

The Texans finished in the cellar of the AFC South in 2022, so it's only fitting that they have an easier schedule.

Beyond the games we've already established—the division, the AFC North and the NFC South—Houston will host Arizona and Denver while making a trip to New York (and New Jersey) to face the Jets. While the first two matchups sound manageable, it's reasonable to believe that Gang Green will be better with former Packer Aaron Rodgers under center.

It's also worth noting that the Texans have a (comparatively) tough start to the season, facing the Ravens, Colts, Jaguars and Steelers in the first four weeks. If things go sour in those opening games, it could get ugly the rest of the way.

With that being said, though, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud could seize the opportunity presented by an easier schedule and make things happen ASAP.

2. New Orleans Saints: .427 opponents winning percentage

Finally, we can change divisions and jump from the AFC South to the NFC South.

Three of the division's four teams finishing below .500—New Orleans, Carolina and Atlanta—works in the Saints' favor. Besides their six divisional games, they will face the NFC North and the AFC South, as well as the New York Giants (a playoff team last year), the Rams and the Patriots.

When you consider the schedule, the arrival of quarterback Derek Carr from Las Vegas and their strong preseason, the Saints could be a team with a golden opportunity. Given that the Buccaneers won the divisional title with an 8-9 record last year, fans in the Big Easy could be licking their chops.

1. Atlanta Falcons: .417 opponents winning percentage

Once again, we're sticking in the division and crossing the NFC South to Atlanta.

Just like the Saints, the Falcons will face the rest of the division, the NFC North and the AFC South. Their three additional games, however, come against the Jets, Cardinals and Commanders. Arizona shouldn't provide too stiff of a test, but the other games could be trickier than the winning percentages indicate. The Jets, again, have Rodgers, and Washington was a middle-of-the-road team last season.

What about the rest of the NFL?

So, we've looked at the easiest and the hardest strength of schedules in the NFL. What about the teams in the middle?

The entire league's strength of schedule, sorted from hardest to easiest, can be seen below.

RankTeamOpponents' Winning Percentage
1Philadelphia Eagles.566
2Miami Dolphins.554
3New England Patriots.549
T-4Dallas Cowboys.549
T-4New York Giants.549
6.New York Jets.545
7Buffalo Bills.542
8Washington Commanders.535
9LA Rams.533
10Las Vegas Raiders.524
11Arizona Cardinals.519
T-12LA Chargers.517
T-12Denver Broncos.517
T-12Seattle Seahawks.517
15San Francisco 49ers.514
16Kansas City Chiefs.512
17Cincinnati Bengals.510
18Chicago Bears.497
19Minnesota Vikings.497
20Detroit Lions.495
21Baltimore Ravens.484
22Tampa Bay Buccaneers.483
23Jacksonville Jaguars.477
24Green Bay Packers.476
25Pittsburgh Steelers.470
26Cleveland Browns.460
27Carolina Panthers.453
28Tennessee Titans.448
29Indianapolis Colts.434
30Houston Texans.431
31New Orleans Saints.427
32Atlanta Falcons.417
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC