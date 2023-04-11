Nick Cannon Slammed for Saying He Wants 13th Child With Taylor Swift

TV personality Nick Cannon has come under fire for saying he would consider Taylor Swift as his seventh baby mama, after having 12 children with other women.

Cannon, 42, chatted about his headline making brood of children with multiple women on The Howard Stern Show on April 10, when the radio host asked him if he had plans to have more children.

"Every time I answer this question I can never answer it correctly because I don't know," The Masked Singer host said, before saying he would "leave it in God's hands."

[MAIN IMAGE] Nick Cannon visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on April 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. [INSET IMAGE] Taylor Swift accepts the iHeartRadio Innovator Award onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Her fans reacted in anger when Cannon suggested he could be her next baby mama. Emma McIntyre/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cannon, who welcomed five children with five women in the space of five months in 2022, also told Stern he was "happy now with the dozen that I got," but when the radio host suggested Swift as a possible mom, he responded positively.

"Absolutely. I'm in. Let's go," Cannon said.

Stern's co-host Robin Quivers then asked Cannon why he was keen on Swift as a potential mother to his 13th child.

"First of all, she's an amazing songwriter and what I do love about Taylor Swift is the fact that she has been so open and vulnerable with all of her music since she was a young girl," Cannon said.

"And, she's kinda like me. Me and Taylor's numbers are very similar when we're talking about being out here in these streets."

Cannon added: "I think she would relate to me very well, based off of like... yo, you've dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I, so we probably would really understand each other."

Stern then brought up the new rumors that Swift had broken up with longtime boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn.

"You know that I know that, Howard. You know my Spidey senses was tingling," Cannon told him, before Stern said it would be "fantastic" for the pair to have a baby together.

Cannon agreed: "Me too. I think that would be amazing."

But many of Swift's fans and other social media users were not impressed with Cannon's comments, with "STAY AWAY FROM HER" trending on Twitter.

"nick cannon needs to leave Taylor swift alone and schedule a neutering," wrote one person on Twitter.

Another added: "nick cannon needs to get a job and stay away from taylor."

And a third wrote: "The way Nick Cannon is creating numerous broken homes as if it's some quirky aesthetic is super lame and weird."

Cannon's oldest children are with ex-wife Mariah Carey. They share 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

His busy year of fatherhood began in July 2022 when Cannon had a son called Legendary Love, in July with model Bre Tiesi.

He also has a son, Golden Sagon, 5, and a daughter, Powerful Queen, who turned 2 in December, with Miss Universe contestant Brittany Bell. She welcomed their third child, Rise Messiah Cannon, on September 23, 2022.

Nine days before Rise's birth, former The Price Is Right model Lanisha Cole gave birth to a girl named Onyx Ice Cole.

On November 11, Cannon and radio personality Abby De La Rosa had their third child, a daughter called Beautiful Zeppelin. They are also parents to twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir who were born in June 2021.

Then in December, his 2022 baby boom came to a close when model Alyssa Scott gave birth to their daughter, Halo. The pair also were also parents to son, Zen, who died in December 2021 from a brain tumor aged five months.