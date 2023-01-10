Bre Tiesi Slams Nick Cannon 'Cult' Claim—Not a 'Contract Pregnancy'

Bre Tiesi clapped back at a claim she's in Nick Cannon's "cult" during an Instagram Q&A with fans.

The Selling Sunset star made headlines in January 2022 when she announced she was expecting a child with The Masked Singer host. By July, Tiesi revealed their son, Legendary Love, had arrived.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth," she said at the time, noting that the experience was "humbling" and "empowering."

She also gave Cannon a shoutout. "I couldn't of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us. I couldn't of done it without you. I can't believe he's here."

On January 9, Tiesi hosted an Instagram Stories Q&A and wrote: "Ask me anything sept about my child's father."

In response, one person asked: "What made you want to be [a part] of the cult? Is it a contract pregnancy?"

"Y'all need help contract pregnancy," the 31-year old replied. "I love Nick I love the person he is and the father he is. Make up whatever u want to process and justify the unconventional relationship we ain't bothered."

Cannon, 42, has been expanding his family for years. The Wild 'n Out host is a dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares three children: Golden, 5, Powerful, 21 months, and Messiah, 3 months, with Brittany Bell. The comedian and Abby De La Rosa are the parents to twins Zion and Zillion, 19 months, and daughter Beautiful, 2 months. Cannon shares 4-month-old daughter Onyx with model LaNisha Cole.

The rapper welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott in June 2021, but he died of a brain tumor just six months later in December 2021. The pair welcomed another child, daughter Halo, on December 14.

In November, Cannon poked fun at himself after a meme predicting what the United States will look like by 2050 started making the rounds on social media.

"National Geographic determined what Americans will look like in 2050, and it's beautiful," the post read, which showed a slew of people with varying hairstyles but all with Cannon's face.

"Wow! Everybody got jokes!" he wrote on Instagram.

The California native admitted in an interview in December that he wishes he could spend more time with his brood.

"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," Cannon said during an appearance on The Checkup: With Dr. David Agus. "One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin."

