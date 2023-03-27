North Korea Ramps Up Its Missile Tests To Prepare for Nuclear Attacks

North Korea continued to upstage U.S.-led military exercises with the South on Monday by test-firing its 20th and 21st missiles of the year amid bold saber-rattling from Kim Jong Un's government.

Two short-range ballistic missiles launched between 7:47-8 a.m. local time from a site south of Pyongyang traveled more than 200 miles before landing in the Sea of Japan, or what both Koreas call the East Sea, according to a statement by the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the North's seventh launch event this month and the 10th of the year posed no threat to the U.S. or its allies, but highlighted the "destabilizing impact" of Pyongyang's nuclear and conventional missiles program.

"The U.S. commitments to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad," the Hawaii-based USINDOPACOM said.

After a record-breaking year of more than 70 missile launches in 2022, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea has already test-fired 15 ballistic missiles and six cruise missiles in the first three months of this year. The nuclear-capable missiles are designed to reach the South as well as U.S. territory in the Pacific and beyond.

The frequent activity is pushing Seoul and Washington closer together, but their security alignment is having a knock-on effect.

U.S. and South Korean forces have just wrapped up their largest training maneuvers in five years, including both computer-simulations and field exercises to fine-tune their joint responses. On Tuesday, the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz and its strike group are due to dock in the port of Busan as part of ongoing naval exercises in the nearby East China Sea with the South Korea navy.

The Nimitz strike group recently concluded separate drills at sea with Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force.

On Friday, Pyongyang's state media said the U.S. and the South were practicing for an occupation of the North. Last year, Kim's government enshrined into a new law the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself.

A U.S.-ROK joint statement last month said any nuclear attack by the North "will result in the end of that regime." The ongoing drills were purely defensive, both governments said.

A once united U.N. Security Council imposed round after round of sanctions and embargoes on Pyongyang between 2006 and 2017 over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. In recent years, however, Beijing and Moscow have vetoed further action, arguing past efforts had been counterproductive.

One week ago, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., said Chinese and Russian "obstructionism" at the Security Council was enabling the North.

After more cruise missile launches by the North just days later, China's foreign ministry blamed it on the U.S.-ROK military drills.

Kim's efforts to be taken seriously as a nuclear-armed state have received meaningful backing from President Vladimir Putin, who has turned to Pyongyang for weapons to prosecute Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

The North's resurgence—backed by a deepening alignment between China and Russia—could shift the balance of power in East Asia by offering further distractions to the U.S. and its allies.

