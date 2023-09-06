Number of New 'Jeopardy!' Episodes Seemingly Revealed Amid Hollywood Strike

Despite issues posed by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, Jeopardy! fans will be pleased to know that new episodes appear to be running through December.

In a post to Reddit on September 4, user u/SpringLover455 screenshotted what appears to be Google's episode list for Season 40. The schedule shows episodes running until December 1, 2023, including eight weeks of "Champions Wildcard" installments.

"It seems like a bunch of contestants have accepted the invitation," the Redditor wrote alongside the image. "Unless the writers' strike is resolved by December, then it's unknown what will come after that."

"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings in 2020. The quiz show appears to be running until at least December, despite the WGA strike. Rodin Eckenroth/Stringer/WireImage

Like many TV shows, the WGA and Screen Actors Guild—American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strikes have affected production, with writers Michele Loud, Jim Rhine and Billy Wisse joining the picket line.

As the quiz show's questions were written prior to the strikes beginning, Jeopardy! has been able to continue recording. However, co-host Mayim Bialik stepped away from filming in May in solidarity with the writers, leaving former contestant Ken Jennings to host Season 40 alone.

The pair have been co-hosting the beloved trivia show since 2020, after original host Alex Trebek passed away from pancreatic cancer. The 80-year-old television icon had hosted Jeopardy! since 1984, spanning 37 seasons in total.

In an episode of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, executive producer Michael Davies said the show would reuse questions from previous series, as well as invite back contestants from seasons 37 and 38.

"We're going to open the season with a second-chance tournament for players from Season 37 who lost their initial game," he said.

"Winners from that will advance to a Season 37 and Season 38 Champions Wildcard."

The second chance episodes will utilize a combination of new and old material, with the second and third place prizes also increasing by $1,000 each—taking the prizes to $3,000 and $2,000, respectively.

The move was in response to increased travel costs after the COVID-19 pandemic, with runner-up contestants needing to fund their own journeys, Variety reported.

There was a mixed response to the episode line-up on Reddit, with user Talibus_insidiis writing: "I wish the writers' strike were resolved."

"Seriously! Just pony up the unions' modest demands, already. The studios have lopped off their noses to spite their faces," said bondfool.

"Maybe it's me, but eight weeks is way too long for a Jeopardy! tournament," wrote Constant_Actuator392.

MasterGalvatron agreed, commenting: "Are they seriously spamming tournaments until December?"

"I wonder why season 39 contestants weren't allowed," said dakotatd, while Odd_Manufacturer_963 believed that "Trebek reruns would get killer ratings."