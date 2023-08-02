U.S.

Oakland's Crime 'Emergency' is a Warning to Other American Cities

By
U.S. Oakland California Crime Police

Oakland is experiencing so much violent crime that organizations as diverse as the city police officers' association and the local branch of the NAACP are calling for law enforcement to get more support.

In the year to July 30, crime increased by 26 percent in the California city, according to Oakland Police Department (OPD) statistics. The figures are particularly stark for vehicle theft and knifepoint robbery.

The news comes amid widespread debate over crime in Democratic-controlled cities. Rising crime has been attributed variously to the coronavirus pandemic and the changes in policing introduced after the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

Oakland—a liberal stronghold that has a Democratic mayor, state senator and U.S. congresswoman—recorded a 52 percent increase in motor vehicle theft in the year to July 30.

The OPD data, provided to Newsweek by the Oakland Police Officers' Association, also includes a 44 percent rise in robberies involving a knife and a 22 percent increase for robberies of any kind.

Oakland police officer
Stock photo of an Oakland PD officer. Robberies involving a knife have risen by 44 percent in the city over the past year, according to police statistics. Justin Sullivan/GETTY

Barry Donelan, president of the Oakland Police Officers' Association, told Newsweek: "The public safety situation in Oakland, fueled by rising crime and a revolving door justice system, is exacerbated by too few cops struggling to keep up with the surge in criminal activity and increased calls for help from our residents."

Donelan urged local people to "engage our city leaders in a critical conversation about their strategies to counteract Oakland's rising crime rates."

His comments came after the local branch of the NAACP, America's oldest civil rights organization, urged elected officials to "declare a state of emergency and bring together massive resources to address our public safety crisis."

The Oakland NAACP said in a statement last week: "Oakland residents are sick and tired of our intolerable public safety crisis that overwhelmingly impacts minority communities. Murders, shootings, violent armed robberies, home invasions, car break-ins, sideshows and highway shootouts have become a pervasive fixture of life in Oakland."

The branch linked rising crime in the city to "failed leadership, including the movement to defund the police … and the proliferation of anti-police rhetoric." It also cited what it described as the local district attorney's "unwillingness to charge and prosecute people who murder and commit life-threatening serious crimes."

Read more

Cynthia Adams, president of the Oakland NAACP, previously told Newsweek: "We need the police."

She added: "There's so much crime going in Oakland now. A lot of women are getting robbed … It's just scary. We have to come out with something to try and get this city back together."

Newsweek has contacted the Oakland Police Department and Mayor Sheng Thao for comment via email.

A 44-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter were found shot dead inside an Oakland apartment in April.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC