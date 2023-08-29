Oprah Has Last Laugh After Backlash Over Her Maui Wildfires Response

Despite backlash over her response to the Maui bushfires and conspiracy theories linking her to the blaze, Oprah Winfrey's popularity on social media continues to soar.

The 69-year-old has gained more than 110,000 followers on social media in the past 30 days, including 92,000 on Instagram and 20,000 on TikTok. But the former talk show host appears to have lost subscribers on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, with more than 60,000 followers falling away in the same time frame.

Winfrey was branded "truly disgusting" online earlier this month, after the star and a CBS camera crew were turned away from Wailuku's War Memorial Complex, where an evacuation shelter for victims is based. Winfrey later returned and was filmed doling out supplies to survivors, with officials at the site describing the star as "polite and obliging."

Oprah Winfrey in April 2023. Winfrey's response to the Maui wildfires was branded "truly disgusting" on social media, while conspiracy theorists have accused the star of being involved in the blaze's origins. Greg Doherty/Stringer/WireImage

Nevertheless, an unsubstainiated conspiracy theory linking the star to the wildfires has been circling on X.

On August 14, X user Matt Wallace appeared to suggest that Winfrey was involved in the wildfires' spread.

"Oprah Winfrey Has Been Buying Up Land in Maui Like Crazy," he said in a post, which has been viewed over 12 million times.

"IN THE LAST FEW YEARS SHE HAS GONE FROM ABOUT 100 ACRES OF LAND IN MAUI TO OVER 1000 ACRES!

"Then All of A Sudden Out of Nowhere A Fire Comes And Destroys Many Homes Near Her But Her Land Remains Untouched!

"SOUND FAMILIAR?!?!?!"

Winfrey purchased a property on the southwest of the island in 2003. She has since spent half her time in Maui and half in her Montecito, California home. Earlier this year, the former talk show host bought an additional 897 acres of agricultural land on Maui for 6.6 million dollars.

The exact location of Winfrey's home is unknown, but the property is roughly an hour away from Lahaina, a historic town that sustained extensive damage during the blazes. The star's home appears to have been untouched by the fires, which has fed into the conspiracy theory.

Although Wallace's theory was reposted 25,000 times, many people defended Winfrey, with user Ed Krassenstein sharing footage of the media mogul assisting survivors at an evacuation shelter.

"To all of the X users who are pushing a conspiracy theory that Oprah Winfrey is somehow responsible for the Maui, Hawaii wildfires because her estate didn't burn down, just STOP!" he said.

"Oprah has literally been on the ground helping people. To make up a conspiracy theory without a shred of evidence is both irresponsible and disgusting. You're better than this."

Newsweek has reached out to Winfrey for comment.