Oprah Denies Viral Video's Claims About Her Maui Home

Oprah Winfrey has denied a series of unverified claims, spread via social media, about her Maui home and her response to last month's deadly wildfires on the Hawaiian island.

A TikTok video, originally posted by user AlltheNope and viewed millions of times, made several allegations, including that Winfrey hired a private firefighting team before the fires spread, hired private security to prevent people seeking shelter at her property, and had previously bought her land for "pennies on the dollar."

Misinformation and several unverified claims, including about Winfrey's response, have spread on social media about the wildfires, which killed at least 116 people, with hundreds more missing, and caused extensive destruction to the resort town of Lahaina.

Asked about the viral TikTok, a spokesperson for Winfrey told Newsweek all allegations in the video were false.

Oprah Winfrey attends the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere Event for Hulu's "The 1619 Project" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 26, 2023. Oprah has been subject of multiple conspiracy theories following the wildfires in Maui, where she owns property and land. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Winfrey reportedly owns about 1,000 acres of land in Maui. She reportedly bought 870 acres on the Hawaiian island for $6.6 million earlier this year, adding to the 100 acres she already owned.

Answering specifically the allegation that Winfrey bought the land at "pennies on the dollar," the spokesperson said: "The land is not undervalued, it is an unbuildable area with no water rights.

"The land is dedicated to open space and to planting trees to help restore the water-shed," they added.

"It is common knowledge in Maui that the lands have been traditionally used for grazing and has a lack of water. The County would have the records that span decades. It's very steep land, high elevation without roads."

The original video has since been removed from the platform; however reposts with several millions of views are still available at the time of publication.

None of the claims in the TikTok was presented with evidence. Newsweek did not find any information or data elsewhere that supported the accusations.

Newsweek has contacted a TikTok representative for comment.

The claims are not the only unsubstantiated claims Winfrey has been subject to.

One viral social media post suggested a property of hers was protected from the wildfires because it had a blue roof. The post was based on a bogus news article, that used photos of buildings that were not in Maui.

Winfrey faced criticism during the wildfire crisis after she and a CBS camera crew were turned away from Wailuku's War Memorial Complex, where an evacuation shelter was based.

Winfrey later returned and was filmed doling out supplies to survivors, with officials at the site describing the star as "polite and obliging."