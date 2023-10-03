Orange Cat Caught 'Planning' How To Steal Owners Chicken Delights Internet

It isn't uncommon for pet owners to always feel like they're being watched and that's because most of the time, they are!

On September 20, TikTok user @pipinghotlasagna shared a hilarious video featuring her feline named Banjo. The orange cat decided to watch her owner cook from a bird's eye view by sitting on top of the kitchen cupboard.

During the video, the owner explains she was just about to start cooking chicken when she noticed her cat's head peering from near the ceiling.

The comical clip has been viewed 1.1 million times and many users weren't surprised to see an orange cat being a menace. The video can be found here.

Ginger cats are said to be far from normal and their mischievous manner often delights the internet. One naughty cat even decided to save his owner from a job and put himself in time out.

In this instance, Banjo has been accused of "planning how to steal that chicken" by one TikTok user. And others have said he looks judgmental, a common description for cats who seem to disapprove of their owners' actions.

One user claimed she had pin-pointed the reason why Banjo is judging her owner: "He was up there judging you for your cutting board choice like the comments are LOL."

While a lot of users were focused on the cat's unusual sitting spot, some did indeed seem to be concerned about the woman's wooden chopping board. The owner has been urged to use a plastic one for cutting chicken. However, in 1994, researchers from the Food Research Institute of the University of Wisconsin-Madison discovered plastic cutting boards were no more sanitary than wooden ones.

Therefore the original poster has nothing to worry about as long as she cleans her board properly after use.

A stock image of a ginger tabby cat sitting on the kitchen counter. Recently, a similar cat has been caught sitting where she shouldn't be in her owner's kitchen. sjallenphotography/iStock/Getty Images Plus

So far, the clip has amassed more than 241,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, many of which compare Banjo to the famous cartoon character Garfield.

One comment with 19,400 likes said: "That is literally Garfield waiting for you to make lasagna."

"Banjo is the food quality inspector," said another.

"Chilling like he is paying the bills," joked one user.

Newsweek reached out to @pipinghotlasagna for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

