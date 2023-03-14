Ashley Graham Breaks Silence on 'Rude' Hugh Grant Interview

Model Ashley Graham has spoken out about the backlash she received after her awkward Oscars interview with Hugh Grant went viral.

Graham chatted to the actor ahead of Sunday's 95th Academy Awards, but he seemed annoyed at her line of questions and frustrated he missed a significant cultural reference.

But when asked about the incident the following day, Graham agreed you cannot control how someone will act in an interview.

"You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness," she told TMZ at Los Angeles Airport on Monday.

Grant was accused of being rude to Graham ahead of the Oscars ceremony and giving her curt replies to her questions.

She had asked him: "What was it like to be in Glass Onion? How fun is it to shoot something like that?"

He bluntly replied: "Well I'm barely in it, I was in it for about three seconds."

Graham tried to keep the conversation going, asking "it still must have been fun though, you had fun right?" but the Paddington 2 actor simply told her, "umm, almost."

Despite Graham's politeness after the interview, plenty of people on Twitter were still not happy with Grant's behavior.

"Hugh Grant is such a jerk at #Oscar—She was promoting HIM and his work and, in response, Grant was rude and dismissive. Like it's so hard being rich and famous," journalist Emily Miller wrote.

This is a developing news story with more to follow.