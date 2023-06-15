Outdoor Cat Deciding She Wants an Indoor Life With Kittens Melts Hearts

TikTok users have praised this cat's maternal instincts after a video of her bringing her litter of kittens inside for safety went viral online.

After Kiwi the cat welcomed three kittens, her owner, Ky Dexter, was amazed to see the mom carrying her babies inside, despite being an outdoor cat until that point. At first, Kiwi looked for somewhere secluded and warm to take her kittens, and the corner behind the television seemed like the perfect spot.

Sharing the adorable moment on TikTok under the username @kydexter1, Dexter wrote in the caption that Kiwi had decided that she and her kittens "would now be indoor cats." Many social media users loved seeing Kiwi protect her young, and the video has already amassed over 2.8 million views since it was posted on May 29.

Many people might think that a cat can't change its behavior and an outdoor cat won't want to come inside. But according to the Humane Society of the United States, that is simply untrue, and encouraging a cat to love the inside is possible.

It's also thought that allowing a cat to roam outside all the time can significantly shorten their life because of the dangers they could encounter—from predators, disease, cars, getting lost and being stolen.

Bringing an outdoor cat inside will take time and patience, but there are simple steps which can be taken to ease the progress. The Human Society encourages owners to feed their cats indoors and keep them inside afterwards so they build positive associations, and get them a scratching post if they show signs of agitation.

The work doesn't stop once you've got them to stay inside, as you need to keep things fun and interesting for them. Provide mental stimulation, such as toys they can chase and pounce on, as well as somewhere to perch that's high up so they can observe their surroundings.

Since bringing her kittens inside, Kiwi appears to be doing well and Dexter certainly seems to enjoy having all four felines around her home too, as she's even named the kittens.

In a follow up video she refers to the kittens as Kiwi's "fruit basket," so it would only be appropriate for them to have names that follow that trend. So, the three kittens have been named Berry, Raspberry, or Razzy for short, and Mango.

Seeing the outdoor cat bring her litter inside for safety and warmth has captured plenty of attention online. With over 245,000 likes and 1,700 comments on the viral video, many users praised the cat's maternal instincts.

One comment on the video reads: "She said, grandma needs to watch my kids."

Another person commented: "She knew where she was going, she scoped it out lol."

"She just wants a better life for her children," wrote another TikTok user.

