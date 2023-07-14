Owner 'Crying' After Realizing Why Puppy Loves '101 Dalmatians' So Much

A dog owner has charmed the internet after a video revealing the reason why her puppy loves the animated film 101 Dalmatians so much proved a hit on social media earlier this month.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok under the username Polylawgirl, the woman's dog, a black Labrador called Sarge, can be seen sitting on the couch in front of the TV, watching his favorite movie as if he could really understand what was going on.

She then went on to explain the reason why Sarge loves the cartoon so much.

"I was wondering why my puppy loved the movie 101 Dalmatians, [so] I turned on the dog vision filter to see why," she wrote.

The poster then moved the camera toward the TV, showing what the cartoon looks like with a dog vision filter on. All that can be seen is the Dalmatians' living room colored blue and yellow, which are among the few colors that dogs can see.

She wrote in the caption: "Brb crying because he's away at training camp and I miss him."

According to the American Kennel Club, dogs can only make out two main colors, yellow and blue. Others colors that humans can see appear as combinations of those two to our furry friends, which renders a lot of their world grayish-brown.

"That lush green lawn? It probably looks like a field of dead hay. That bright red velvet cushion? Still comfy, but it probably comes across as a dark brown blob to the dog," the AKC says.

So the reason why Sarge was so much into his favorite cartoon is probably that the colors he could perceive from the screen were more than just gray and brown.

The video quickly went viral and has so far received over 13.1 million views and 1.8 million likes.

One user, Samosaurius, commented: "Noooo how cute."

Afternoon_Stalker said: "The cartoon 'Bluey' is also in colors dogs can see, he might love that too."

Bing1525 wrote: "My beagle loves Finding Nemo; I wonder what that looks like."

Haley Quinn added: "So many people's dogs love this movie. It makes sense now."

Megan Pifferini said: "My dog's fav is Moana and she loves when they show the water."

Alexis added: "I just realized this is why my dog loves Avatar so much."

