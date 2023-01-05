Laughter at Dog's 'Pouty Face' After Being Told He's Not Going on a Walk

A pouting Rottweiler unhappy that he isn't being taken for a walk has gone viral on TikTok with more than 1.3 million views.

In the video, Blake, a rescue dog from the streets of Baltimore, can be seen wearing a winter jumper, standing by the front door, gesturing at his leash. His smile is wiped off his face and his tail stops wagging when he realises that his owner is not taking him with her.

One TikToker commented, "TAKE HIM ON A CAR RIDE NOW!" but in a follow up video, it turns out it was all a hoax, and Blake can be seen enjoying a Starbucks Puppuccino through the car window.

A Puppuccino, or pup cup, is simply a portion of whipped cream, usually served in an espresso cup. It has become a popular treat for dogs in recent years, with the hashtag receiving 139.2 million views on TikTok. But is it fine to feed your dog dairy?

It's hard to resist those 'puppy eyes' and many people love spoiling their pets. However, dairy products should be given sparingly, some experts say.

The website Fetch from WebMD writes: "On a hot day, it may be tempting to share your ice cream with your dog. Instead, give them some cold water. Milk and milk-based products can cause diarrhea and other digestive problems for your pup.

"They can also trigger food allergies, which can cause them to itch." The experts also mention xylitol, which is a natural sugar substitute often used in diet foods. It can cause dog's blood sugar to drop and liver failure within a few days of eating.

Dog-food manufacturer Purina reports that cheese given in moderation can make a good high-value reward and training treat. Cottage cheese can also make a fine delicacy as it's lower in fat and sodium.

"Never give your dog blue cheese," however, says Purina. "The fungus involved in making cheeses such as Stilton can produce a substance called roquefortine C, which dogs can be very sensitive to.

"If your dog ingests this, they may develop vomiting, diarrhea, high temperatures, seizures. The higher the amount of blue cheese your dog eats, the greater risk of them developing the symptoms above. If you notice your dog displaying any of these signs, contact your vet straight away."

Responding to the TikTok video, user LunarWolf2019 wrote, "You apologize and take him to get a pup cup right now," while, in the comments on the follow-up video, the TikToker posted, "Yay! I'm so happy he got his pup cup."

Loveontherocks_ commented: "In addition to the pup cups, Ben and Jerry's makes puppy ice cream that my baby loves! Try it out!!"

