Pack of Dogs Maul 7-Year-Old Boy to Death in Idaho

A 7-year-old boy has died from his injuries after being attacked by four dogs in Fort Hall, Idaho.

Fort Hall police reported that the boy died following the attack on January 21.

The boy's mother, Emily Islas, was also severely injured after she tried to fight off the dogs, which included two Rottweilers and two mixed breed dogs.

Unable to fight off the dogs, Islas lay over her son in an attempt to protect him from the attacking animals.

The Fort Hall Police Department received a report of a juvenile being attacked by dogs at 5.31 p.m. and officers were dispatched to the residence of Benny and Juliana Wolfchild where the attack took place.

The latest available statistics for dog bite fatalities in the U.S. reveal that between 2005 and 2019, 521 Americans were killed as a result of fatal dog mauling.

In 2019, pit bulls, American bulldogs, rottweilers and mastiff-type guard dogs accounted for 81 percent of all deaths resulting from dog attacks.

When officers arrived, the victims were receiving medical care in an ambulance and the boy was unconscious. The owners of the dogs were not home at the time. Islas and her son lived in an RV behind the Wolfchild residence.

The mom was alerted to a potential problem when her son left the RV and did not return after a few minutes. She then found him lying face down on the front porch of the property with the dogs mauling him.

The victims were both taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello where the boy was pronounced dead. His mother underwent emergency surgery and remains in the hospital.

In 2019, 27 percent of dog bite fatality victims were children aged 9 years and younger, while 6 percent were aged 10-18 and 67 percent were adults aged 19 and older.

It was also revealed that 63 percent of fatal dog attacks involved multiple dogs, with 70 percent of multi-dog attacks involving two or three animals and 30 percent involving four or more dogs. Over half of these (63 percent) involved one or more pit bull breed dogs.

Fort Hall Criminal Investigation Division was notified as well as the FBI. All four dogs were shot and killed by Fort Hall Police and Fort Hall Game Warden.

The dogs' owners were issued citations for 15 violations of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Animal Ordinance, including vicious animal attack and exceeding the limit of canine or feline pets.

The case remains under investigation and will be submitted to the United States Attorney for review.

Newsweek has reached out to the Fort Hall Police Department for comment.