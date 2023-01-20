Cat's Nap Time Demands Leave Internet in Hysterics: 'She's Being Extra'

A cat owner has posted a video of their tuxedo cat "being extra" on TikTok, chalking up over 627,000 views.

In the video, posted by @JessAthey, a black and white cat named Queen Bee is seen being very vocal and guiding her owner upstairs, past toys and into a room with a sofa with two blankets on it. The owner asks her "What do you need?" and then "Do you want me to tuck you in?" The next clip shows Queen Bee sleeping soundly on top of a blanket.

User Zanser commented, "my tuxedo sounds exactly like this and acts like this too", while user savvv agreed, "I have exactly same colour pattern and behavior cat like yours."

What Is a Tuxedo Cat?

'Tuxedo cats' are black and white cats so called because their coats make them look like they are wearing suits. Mixed breed cats including some purebred cats can possess the tuxedo pattern. According to The Spruce Pets, "Any piebald combination of black-and-white qualifies as a tuxedo cat, but the most striking examples have a black body with a white chest and paws. Sometimes, a black spot at the throat will even resemble a bow tie!".

The tuxedo cat is not a breed, but a coloration pattern that can occur in many different breeds.

The Spruce Pets also report that, "Other variations on the tuxedo theme include a white striped nose and the "masked tuxedo," with white around the chin and nose or white tips on the nose. Another variation infamously called the 'Kitler' features a white 'mustache'."

Despite TikTok users believing that their cats act in a similar way due to their coloring, The Spruce Pets says: "Because many breeds and mixed breeds can sport the tuxedo pattern, the personalities of tuxedo cats vary much more widely than their coloration. The temperament of the individual cat will depend on its genetics and the environment in which it is raised."

Is Your Cat Spoiled?

The caption reads, "Have you seen a more spoiled cat?! She has to be tucked in for nap time." Even though cats are a law unto themselves, it is important to set boundaries to stop your cat from feeling too comfortable, and ruling the roost.

According to an article published in Reader's Digest there are a number of ways to tell if your cat is spoiled.

"Don't you love it when your cat just barges in wherever you're sitting for a quick cuddle session that quickly turns into nap-time?". Some cat owners can't even sit down for a second without their pet jumping on their lap. "If you let your cat have its way, you already know you pamper him too much", they say.

Another way you can spoil your cat and make your life a little harder is by sharing your food with them. "Another sign that your cat is suffering from 'too-much-love' syndrome is when he always wants to share your food, no matter what you're eating," they say.

"They'll come up to you and poke their nose in what you're eating at each meal and are not interested in their veterinary suggested brands of the best dry cat food and more— deciding that all they want to do is to share your tuna sandwich—then you're definitely giving them too much."

